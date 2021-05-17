FPT Software : and TPBank Win Award for Best Process Automation Implementation

Vietnam's leading ICT firm FPT Software has jointly won the 2021 Asian Banker Vietnam Country Award with its customer TPBank – one of the top commercial banks in Vietnam. FPT Software and TPBank were named Best Process Automation Implementation for the successful deployment of akaBot – FPT Software’s comprehensive RPA platform.

Launched in 2016, The Asian Banker Vietnam Country Awards is generally viewed by executives as one of the most rigorous, prestigious, and transparent award programs, honoring outstanding performance and innovation of both financial institutions and non-bank players in the country. This year, The Asian Banker Vietnam Country Awards received 50 nominations from around 20 organizations from Vietnam.

FPT Software and TPBank are the only winners in the Financial Technology Innovation Awards category, which recognizes achievement and identifies emerging best practices in the implementation of technology in banking operations. Starting the collaboration in mid-year 2020, FPT Software has deployed its RPA platform akaBot to help the bank optimize operations and improve customer satisfaction. TPBank stated three main reasons for choosing akaBot, including professional requirement-met capability, prompt customer support and competitive cost of license.

After six months of implementation, akaBot has automated 75 workflows for TPBank, including account opening and closing, fund transfer, cash withdrawal, and so on. With the help of akaBot, TPBank has witnessed its processing time and costs reduced by 80 percent and 40 percent respectively while productivity and accuracy of these tasks were significantly improved. The two sides plan to expand the automation project scope with 145 more bots to be deployed in the bank in 2021.

“We are excited to receive this award from The Asian Banker,” said akaBot’s product director Giap Bui. “The award is a testament to the successful partnership between FPT Software and TPBank. I believe this recognition will further encourage us to perform better in the future.”

The Asian Banker Vietnam Country Award follows a series of recognition akaBot has achieved since 2020 including Best Digital Product by Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications, Gold Stevie for Innovation in Business-to-Business Products at 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, and Bronze Stevie for Digital Process Automation Solution at 2020 International Business Awards. This award is, at the same time, an important milestone for FPT Software in its journey to tap into the banking-finance sector with its RPA solution.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 500 million in revenue and 16,000 employees in 25 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com.

About TPBank

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) was founded on May 5, 2008. With the leading goal of digital banking, TPBank has created many breakthrough products such as LiveBank – automatic 24/7 banking model, Savy – universal savings application, QuickPay – QR code payment, using Ebank. These have helped TPBank become the first bank to have a diverse and outstanding digital banking ecosystem in Vietnam. TPBank also cooperates with many major partners, showing its long-term vision and a sustainable development roadmap. For more information, please visit https://tpb.vn/.

