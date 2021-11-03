FPT to Become E.ON's Strategic Partner for SAP Identity Management Managed Service

FPT has officially sealed the five-year contract with the Energy company for a comprehensive support package for SAP Identity Management (SAP IDM).

FPT Europe, a subsidiary of the global technology services provider FPT Corporation, has become a strategic partner for E.ON Group in the area of digital transformation and SAP IDM Managed Services. According to the five-year contract, FPT will support E.ON on both legacy and new SAP environments at the corporate-wide level. The project will be delivered with FPT's best-shore model as SAP experts from FPT Germany (onsite), FPT Slovakia (nearshore) and the offshore delivery team in Vietnam will work together to assure the timely manner in responding to customer’s requests, provide excellent services with no communication barrier and time zone difference.

Tailor-made services

Within the contract framework, FPT provides administration and maintenance of SAP functions in the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Operations. In addition, the IT experts manage user access authorizations through systematic User Authorization Management, develop and manage user roles as part of service Role Administration & Development. Moreover, FPT provides Security, Data Protection, Audit & Compliance Support as well as handles all related on-call Duty services.

By working with FPT, E.ON benefits from an optimized service delivery model and experienced technology experts who speak local language. The newly-signed contract also proves FPT’s outstanding service-level agreement which complies with the European General Data Protection Regulation.

FPT as a trusted partner in SAP for large enterprises

"In the course of the supplier consolidation and process optimization around SAP Identity @ Access Management, FPT was selected as our future supplier within the scope of a tender. The offer itself and the transition approach corresponded to what we as E.ON expect.

The operational topics of incident management and role building were awarded for a variety of SAP environments. Additional agreed services are in areas of audit and ICS/SOD support as well as application support for SAP IDM @ GRC Technology.

Past experience has shown that FPT has knowledge in most areas and is therefore also able to serve the E.ON world. The new topics were tackled quickly by FPT, and the transition phase is well progressed.

The aim is to have FPT on board as a reliable and SLA-loyal partner in this area from 01.11.2021. For the start of this managed service, we wish a lot of success, a motivated team and a good cooperation." summarized Dieter Bürgel, Head of Corporate Digital Services at E.ON the support engagement with FPT.

"This contract with E.ON demonstrates our ability to provide application managed services to large enterprises in Germany and Europe," said Le Hai, CEO of FPT Europe. "The key factor for success lies in the expertise and experience of our experts in SAP IDM Managed Services. We also effectively apply the best-shore model by combining our talent pools in Germany and Slovakia with the delivery team in Vietnam to achieve competitive advantages."

"We made great effort to find solutions to the difficulties encountered in preparing for this important contract," affirmed Andy Do, Deputy Director/ Head of Delivery at FPT Europe. "In particular, we invested early in recruiting experts for our Center of Excellence and trained our current employees to improve their SAP IDM Managed Services skills. And with all of this good preparation, we prove that FPT is able to meet the customer's high requirements and successfully win their trust."

About FPT Deutschland GmbH

Headquartered in Essen, Germany, FPT Deutschland GmbH is part of FPT Corporation, a technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with 36,000 employees and revenues of approximately $2 billion. As the pioneer in digital transformation, the company offers world-class services in smart factory, digital platforms, RPA (robotic process automation), artificial intelligence (AI), IoT (Internet of Thing), Data Analytics, Mobility, Cloud, Managed Services And Testing. FPT Software serves more than 700 customers worldwide, including 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the Aerospace, Automotive, Banking And Finance, Communications, Media And Services, Logistics And Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Technology, etc. Founded in 2012, FPT Europe is a technology partner of 50 leading companies, including RWE, Allianz, Siemens, Schaeffler, Airbus and Carlsberg,etc. For more information, visit: www.fpt-europe.de.

About E.ON

E.ON is a privately owned international energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany, that focuses on the business areas of energy networks and customer solutions. As one of the largest energy companies in Europe, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a green, digital and decentralized energy world. Around 75,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers. More than 50 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electromobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. As an innovation leader, E.ON offers its customers the latest technology solutions and promotes cross-industry partnerships in the energy sector and beyond. More information at www.eon.com.

