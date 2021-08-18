FPT to migrate ERP system for Czech innogy Group to SAP S/4HANA

SAP experts from FPT will be responsible for providing comprehensive services from consulting to the implementation of the in-memory system SAP S/4HANA

FPT Europe, a subsidiary of the global technology services provider FPT Corporation, has announced the collaboration with innogy Czech, a leading energy company providing natural gas, electricity and heating solutions, as well as clean mobility solutions, to migrate the innogy Czech’s entire SAP R/3-based ERP infrastructure to the SaaS cloud. As the general contractor of the project, FPT will support the customer to migrate the current system to SAP S/4HANA as part of the greenfield approach. The goal is thus a complete redesign of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which is business-critical for innogy Czech, including streamlining and simplifying all processes automated in the system. FPT is responsible for the entire scope of the project, from consulting to planning and implementation.

With the delivery centers in Slovakia and Czech Republic, FPT is able to offer our European-based customers the unique delivery model - Bestshore Model, which combines resources from offshore (Vietnam, Philippines and India), nearshore (Slovakia, Czech Republic) and onsite (Germany, UK, Belgium, Netherlands) for optimal cost structure and more efficient communication as well as project management.

"We entrusted FPT with the upgrade of our SAP system to S/4 HANA because of the company’s expertise, technical capabilities and years of experience in the industry," says Miloš Dušek, Senior Manager of Corporate Applications at innogy Ceska republika. "The project is of great strategic importance for innogy. FPT has proven to be a reliable strategic partner for us and has put together a qualified team to ensure that the first part of the project will be delivered successfully by the end of 2021."

Lighthouse project in the growing market of SAP S/4HANA

The aim of the project is to replace the current SAP ERP system used by innogy Czech in version R/3 ERP Central Component 6.0 EhP 8, which has so far been based on HANA DB2, with S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition. "SAP made an announcement that the company will end the support for its on-premises solutions by 2027. Many companies therefore would want to migrate their system to S/4 HANA in a timely manner," explains Andy Do, Deputy Director/Head of Delivery at FPT Europe. "FPT has strong expertise and many years of experience in cloud migration as well as SAP migration projects, but the project with innogy Czech can be considered as one of the largest end-to-end S/4HANA migration projects for us. It offers FPT a great opportunity to position ourselves as a trusted partner in the field of SAP S/4HANA migration."

The scope of work mentioned above will be applied for 5 companies within innogy Czech Republic group, including innogy Ceska republika a.s., innogy Zakaznicke sluzby, s.r.o., innogy Energie, s.r.o., innogy Energo, s.r.o. and innogy Energetika Plhov-Nachod, s.r.o.

FPT has more than 20 years of experience in providing services related to SAP. With a pool of more than 300 functional and 250 technical consultants, FPT has successfully implemented and rolled out SAP systems for customers in Southeast Asia, Japan and Europe. With SAP S/4HANA, FPT offers a wide range of services such as development, implementation and rollout. FPT also offers its own solutions in the field of Application Managed Services (AMS). FPT’s services in the areas of SAP migration, SAP customization, SAP rollout and SAP Automation Testing help its customers assure smooth and efficient implementation of SAP S/4HANA.

About FPT Europe

FPT Europe, based in Essen, Germany is a part of FPT Corporation - a technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 36,000 employees. Being a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Data Analytics, Mobility, Cloud, Managed Services, Testing. FPT Software has served over 700 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and so on. Established in 2012, FPT Europe has become technology partners of 50 leading companies including Siemens, RWE, Allianz, Schaeffler, Airbus, Carlsberg and many more. For other information, please visit: www.fpt-europe.de

About innogy Czech

innogy Česká republika is a leading energy company in the Czech Republic owned by the largest Hungarian energy group MVM. innogy supplies 1.6 million customers with energy and energy-related innovative services. First class customer service is provided by own call centres and a chain of customer service centres. In addition to gas and electricity supplies, innogy produces heat and electricity in heating plants across the country with an annual heat production of 900,000 GJ. Aside from the core business, innogy focuses on clean mobility, photovoltaics and energy management services. With a nationwide network of 60+ filling stations, own CNG technology production and more than 10 million kg CNG sold annually, innogy is a strong market leader. innogy is also building up a solid position in the fast-growing solar power plants market. The company employs 1,500 highly skilled people and the innogy brand is known to more than 90% of the Czech population.

