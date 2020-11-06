Log in
News

FRA Federal Railroad Administration : Illness Associated with COVID-19 -

11/06/2020 | 05:16pm EST

Federal Railroad Administration

Illness Associated with COVID19

Employee Status

Wk of Mar 21

Wk of Mar 28

Wk of Apr 4

Wk of Apr 11

Wk of Apr 18

Wk of Apr 25

Wk of May 2

Wk of May 9

Wk of May 16

Wk of May 23

Wk of May 30

Wk of June 6

Wk of June 13

Wk of June 20

Wk of June 27

Wk of July 4

Wk of July 11

Wk of July 18

Contracted East Class I

0

5

20

53

74

70

53

49

45

47

49

48

49

50

65

87

120

134

Quarantined East Class I

0

0

106

230

193

177

139

130

116

137

127

138

134

124

147

208

260

293

Subtotal East Class I

0

5

126

283

267

247

192

179

161

184

176

186

183

174

212

295

380

427

Contracted West Class I

6

18

103

165

192

197

34

44

49

64

51

58

53

82

78

164

195

187

Quarantined West Class I

55

468

841

581

402

387

298

290

279

294

281

249

239

298

342

676

794

792

Subtotal West Class I

61

486

944

746

594

584

332

334

328

358

332

307

292

380

420

840

989

979

Contracted ASLRRA

11

5

12

6

12

8

8

10

4

6

7

8

5

7

7

9

12

6

Quarantined ASLRRA

42

190

138

77

67

51

53

56

39

41

53

47

8

27

32

31

47

21

Subtotal ASLRRA

53

195

150

83

79

59

61

66

43

47

60

55

13

34

39

40

59

27

Contracted Amtrak

2

12

35

100

148

183

15

12

9

10

14

10

19

18

9

12

26

21

Quarantined Amtrak

74

292

575

1,520

1,700

334

175

150

88

74

73

72

105

104

64

227

226

184

Subtotal Amtrak

76

304

610

1,620

1,848

517

190

162

97

84

87

82

124

122

73

239

252

205

Contracted Total

19

40

170

324

426

458

110

115

107

127

121

124

126

157

159

272

353

348

Quarantined Total

171

950

1,660

2,408

2,362

949

665

626

522

546

534

506

486

553

585

1,142

1,327

1,290

Grand Total

190

990

1,830

2,732

2,788

1,407

775

741

629

673

655

630

612

710

744

1,414

1,680

1,638

Employee Status

Wk of July 25

Wk of August 1

Wk of August 8

Wk of August 15

Wk of August 22

Wk of August 29

Wk of Sept 5

Wk of Sept 12

Wk of Sept 19

Wk of Sept 26

Wk of Oct 3

Wk of Oct 10

Wk of Oct 17

Wk of Oct 24

Wk of Oct 31

Contracted East Class I

153

141

120

109

100

78

75

72

80

76

80

99

123

119

151

Quarantined East Class I

267

279

250

207

202

188

180

137

174

155

174

243

278

275

310

Subtotal East Class I

420

420

370

316

302

266

255

209

254

231

254

342

401

394

461

Contracted West Class I

183

151

134

144

136

139

150

164

117

151

158

207

227

240

297

Quarantined West Class I

794

717

641

651

688

626

611

625

576

708

754

888

992

1,075

1,216

Subtotal West Class I

977

868

775

795

824

765

761

789

693

859

912

1,095

1,219

1,315

1,513

Contracted ASLRRA

14

12

12

8

10

13

6

5

26

27

23

15

14

12

6

Quarantined ASLRRA

63

41

29

23

27

29

9

22

42

38

40

57

36

41

37

Subtotal ASLRRA

77

53

41

31

37

42

15

27

68

65

63

72

50

53

43

Contracted Amtrak

19

22

12

15

9

7

6

4

9

6

9

22

20

27

28

Quarantined Amtrak

163

168

154

157

159

105

62

66

96

88

100

159

165

234

303

Subtotal Amtrak

182

190

166

172

168

112

68

70

105

94

109

181

185

261

331

Contracted Total

369

326

278

276

255

237

237

245

232

260

270

343

384

398

482

Quarantined Total

1,287

1,205

1,074

1,038

1,076

948

862

850

888

989

1,068

1,347

1,471

1,625

1,866

Grand Total

1,656

1,531

1,352

1,314

1,331

1,185

1,099

1,095

1,120

1,249

1,338

1,690

1,855

2,023

2,348

Federal Railroad Administration

Illness Associated with COVID19

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

*Data for week ending in date

*Sourced from AAR & ASLRRA reports

Disclaimer

FRA - Federal Railroad Administration published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:15:03 UTC
