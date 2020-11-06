|
FRA Federal Railroad Administration : Illness Associated with COVID-19 -
11/06/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Federal Railroad Administration
Illness Associated with COVID‐19
Employee Status
Wk of Mar 21
Wk of Mar 28
Wk of Apr 4
Wk of Apr 11
Wk of Apr 18
Wk of Apr 25
Wk of May 2
Wk of May 9
Wk of May 16
Wk of May 23
Wk of May 30
Wk of June 6
Wk of June 13
Wk of June 20
Wk of June 27
Wk of July 4
Wk of July 11
Wk of July 18
Contracted East Class I
0
5
20
53
74
70
53
49
45
47
49
48
49
50
65
87
120
134
Quarantined East Class I
0
0
106
230
193
177
139
130
116
137
127
138
134
124
147
208
260
293
Subtotal East Class I
0
5
126
283
267
247
192
179
161
184
176
186
183
174
212
295
380
427
Contracted West Class I
6
18
103
165
192
197
34
44
49
64
51
58
53
82
78
164
195
187
Quarantined West Class I
|
468
841
581
402
387
298
290
279
294
281
249
239
298
342
676
794
792
Subtotal West Class I
61
486
944
746
594
584
332
334
328
358
332
307
292
380
420
840
989
979
Contracted ASLRRA
11
5
12
6
12
8
8
10
4
6
7
8
5
7
7
9
12
6
Quarantined ASLRRA
42
190
138
77
67
51
53
56
39
41
53
47
8
27
32
31
47
21
Subtotal ASLRRA
53
195
150
83
79
59
61
66
43
47
60
55
13
34
39
40
59
27
Contracted Amtrak
2
12
35
100
148
183
15
12
9
10
14
10
19
18
9
12
26
21
Quarantined Amtrak
74
292
575
1,520
1,700
334
175
150
88
74
73
72
105
104
64
227
226
184
Subtotal Amtrak
76
304
610
1,620
1,848
517
190
162
97
84
87
82
124
122
73
239
252
205
Contracted Total
19
40
170
324
426
458
110
115
107
127
121
124
126
157
159
272
353
348
Quarantined Total
171
950
1,660
2,408
2,362
949
665
626
522
546
534
506
486
553
585
1,142
1,327
1,290
Grand Total
190
990
1,830
2,732
2,788
1,407
775
741
629
673
655
630
612
710
744
1,414
1,680
1,638
Employee Status
Wk of July 25
Wk of August 1
Wk of August 8
Wk of August 15
Wk of August 22
Wk of August 29
Wk of Sept 5
Wk of Sept 12
Wk of Sept 19
Wk of Sept 26
Wk of Oct 3
Wk of Oct 10
Wk of Oct 17
Wk of Oct 24
Wk of Oct 31
|
153
141
120
109
100
78
75
72
80
76
80
99
123
119
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
174
155
174
243
278
275
310
|
420
420
370
316
302
266
255
209
254
231
254
342
401
394
461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
151
158
207
227
240
297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
576
708
754
888
992
1,075
1,216
|
977
868
775
795
824
765
761
789
693
859
912
1,095
1,219
1,315
1,513
|
14
12
12
8
10
13
6
5
26
27
23
15
14
12
6
|
63
41
29
23
27
29
9
22
42
38
40
57
36
41
37
|
77
53
41
31
37
42
15
27
68
65
63
72
50
53
43
|
19
22
12
15
9
7
6
4
9
6
9
22
20
27
28
|
163
168
154
157
159
105
62
66
96
88
100
159
165
234
303
|
182
190
166
172
168
112
68
70
105
94
109
|
181
|
|
185
|
261
|
331
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracted Total
|
|
369
|
|
326
|
|
278
|
276
|
255
|
|
237
|
|
237
|
|
245
|
|
|
232
|
|
260
|
270
|
343
|
|
384
|
398
|
482
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarantined Total
|
|
1,287
|
|
1,205
|
|
1,074
|
1,038
|
1,076
|
|
948
|
|
862
|
|
850
|
|
|
888
|
|
989
|
1,068
|
1,347
|
|
1,471
|
1,625
|
1,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
|
1,656
|
|
1,531
|
|
1,352
|
1,314
|
1,331
|
|
1,185
|
|
1,099
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
1,249
|
1,338
|
1,690
|
|
1,855
|
2,023
|
2,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal Railroad Administration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Illness Associated with COVID‐19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contracted East Class I
|
Quarantined East Class I
|
Subtotal East Class I
|
Contracted West Class I
|
Quarantined West Class I
|
Subtotal West Class I
|
Contracted ASLRRA
|
Quarantined ASLRRA
|
Subtotal ASLRRA
|
Contracted Amtrak
|
Quarantined Amtrak
|
Subtotal Amtrak
|
Contracted Total
|
Quarantined Total
|
Grand Total
|
|
Wk of Mar 21
|
Wk of Mar 28
|
Wk of Apr 4
|
Wk of Apr 11
|
|
Wk of Apr 18
|
Wk of Apr 25
|
Wk of May 2
|
|
Wk of May 9
|
Wk of May 16
|
Wk of May 23
|
Wk of May 30
|
Wk of June 6
|
Wk of June 13
|
Wk of June 20
|
|
Wk of June 27
|
Wk of July 4
|
Wk of July 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wk of July 18
|
Wk of July 25
|
Wk of August 1
|
Wk of August 8
|
|
Wk of August 15
|
Wk of August 22
|
Wk of August 29
|
Wk of Sept 5
|
Wk of Sept 12
|
Wk of Sept 19
|
Wk of Sept 26
|
Wk of Oct 3
|
Wk of Oct 10
|
Wk of Oct 17
|
|
Wk of Oct 24
|
Wk of Oct 31
|
|
|
*Data for week ending in date
*Sourced from AAR & ASLRRA reports
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
FRA - Federal Railroad Administration published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:15:03 UTC
|
|