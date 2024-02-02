FRACTYL HEALTH SHARES OPEN AT $13.75 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VS IPO PRICE OF $15
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|15,569 PTS
|+1.35%
|+0.37%
|-
TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale- sources
Tesla woes get investors talking about its successor in 'Magnificent Seven'
Nvidia sets monthly record with unprecedented market value surge in January
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Wise, Clorox...
Delivery Hero slumps to record low due to concerns about Southeast Asia
Analysis-Projected buyback revival stands to bolster US stocks in 2024