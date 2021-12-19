FRENCH CENTRAL BANK SEES 2021 GROWTH AT 6.7% (REVISED UP FROM SEPTEMBER FORECAST OF 6.3%)

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Investment themes
The Vegan Market
Israeli innovation
Robotics
Education
Ageing Population
Metaverse
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Vegan Market
Israeli innovation
Robotics
Education
Ageing Population
Metaverse
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
FRENCH CENTRAL BANK SEES 2021 GROWTH AT 6.7% (REVISED UP FROM SEPTEMBER FORECAST OF 6.3%)
12/19/2021 | 09:00am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
FRENCH CENTRAL BANK SEES 2021 GROWTH AT 6.7% (REVISED UP FROM SEPTEMBER FORECAST OF 6.3%)
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10a
ECB to keep monetary options open - Villeroy
RE
09:09a
French economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year - central bank
RE
09:07a
Take precautions when traveling to stem "raging" Omicron, Fauci says
RE
09:00a
Cricket - England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide test
RE
09:00a
Erdogan says he lowered inflation to 4% before, will do it again soon
RE
09:00a
French central bank sees eu-harmonised inflation peaking at end 2021 at 3.5%, back below 2% by end 2022 and at 1.5-1.6% in 2023, 2024
RE
09:00a
French central bank sees 2022 growth at 3.6% (down from 3.7%), 2023 at 2.2% (up from 1.9%) and 2024 at 1.4% (first estimate)
RE
09:00a
French central bank sees 2021 growth at 6.7% (revised up from september forecast of 6.3%)
RE
09:00a
French central bank sees unemployment averaging 7.8% in 2021, 7.9% in 2022, 7.7% in both 2023 and 2024
RE
08:59a
Ireland does not expect Frost's exit to delay Brexit progress - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again
2
China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
3
Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
4
Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai
5
Take precautions when traveling to stem "raging" Omicron, Fauci says
More news
HOT NEWS
CERNER CORPORATION
+12.93%
Oracle in talks to buy Cerner - WSJ
GRITSTONE BIO, INC.
+13.87%
Gritstone bio, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
VERA THERAPEUTICS, I.
+11.44%
Vera Therapeutics Buys Antibody for BK Virus From Pfizer
GENFIT
+40.79%
Genoscience Pharma SAS announced that it expects to receive €3 million in funding from Genfit SA
DIASORIN S.P.A.
-10.83%
Italy's DiaSorin sees 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue next year
BACANORA LITHIUM PLC
+7.09%
Bacanora Lithium Plc Announces Resignation of Directors
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave