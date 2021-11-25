Log in
FRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN ON COVID: MASKS WILL BECOME COMPULSORY AGAIN IN MANY PLACES

11/25/2021 | 06:59am EST
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN ON COVID : Chrismas markets' access will become dependent on people carrying the covid health pass
RE
06:59aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN ON COVID : Masks will become compulsory again in many places
RE
06:59aEU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds
RE
06:58aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN ON COVID : The covid health pass would become disactive if covid booster jab has not been taken up by the person
RE
06:56aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN ON COVID : Any covid vaccination of young children aged 5-11 would not start in france before 2022, depending on regulatory feedback
RE
06:55aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN ON COVID : Asking french medical ethics committee and health regulator to examine whether young children aged 5 should get covid vaccine jab
RE
06:54aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN : Will make more vaccine centres open from this weekend onwards
RE
06:52aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN : France has enough covid vaccine doses in supply
RE
06:50aFrance makes COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults
RE
06:50aFRENCH HEALTH MINISTER VERAN : Confirms gap between earlier covid vaccine jab and booster shot cut to 5 months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

