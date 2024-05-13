FRENCH PRESIDENCY: 'CHOOSE FRANCE' BUSINESS SUMMIT THIS YEAR WILL RESULT IN 15 BLN EUROS WORTH OF FOREIGN INVESTMENTS, VS 13 BLN LAST YEAR
Stock Market News in real time
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as Tata Motors slides; inflation data awaited
France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event
Japanese shares flat as local companies see mixed reaction for earnings
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET
Chinese e-commerce giants face delicate balance between discounts, profit
France gets $16 billion of foreign investments as part of 'Choose France' event
Macau Casino Operators' Shares Rise After China Expands Travel Visa Scheme
China to issue 1 trillion yuan of ultra-long treasury bonds from May 17, sources say
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- French Presidency: 'Choose France' Business Summit This Year Wil…