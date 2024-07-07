FRENCH PRESIDENCY: MACRON CURRENTLY ANALYSING LATEST PARLIAMENT ELECTION RESULTS
Stock Market News
Explainer-How does France's election work and what happens if nobody wins a majority?
Talen asks US regulators to reject challenge to Amazon data center deal
Revolut CEO to sell part of stake in $500 million share sale, Sky News reports
Could Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump in November's presidential race?
Democratic US Representative Schiff says VP Harris may win 'overwhelmingly'
Left-wing New Popular Front coalition leads second round of French parliamentary elections -polls
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- French Presidency: Macron Currently Analysing Latest Parliament…