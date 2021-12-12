FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON SAYS NEW CALEDONIA WILL REMAIN FRENCH

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
ESG Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment themes
In Vino Veritas
Smart City
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
Place your bets
Gold and Silver
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
In Vino Veritas
Smart City
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
Place your bets
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON SAYS NEW CALEDONIA WILL REMAIN FRENCH
12/12/2021 | 07:13am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON SAYS NEW CALEDONIA WILL REMAIN FRENCH
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34a
Nord Stream 2 gas unlikely to flow if Russia renews Ukraine aggression, U.S. says
RE
09:14a
U.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021
RE
09:12a
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR SAYS AT LEAST 56,000 HOMES WITHOUT POWER AFTER TORNADO - NBC NEWS Interview
RE
09:08a
Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
RE
08:53a
IMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
08:32a
Germany's Baerbock looks to Liverpool's football anthem for G7 inspiration
RE
07:28a
Newspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault
RE
07:26a
WORLD BANK
: More than half a billion people pushed into extreme poverty due to health care costs
PU
07:23a
Sri Lanka shows off giant natural blue sapphire
RE
07:16a
Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2
Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
3
Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
4
Aramex : Notification from the company
5
Activist group targets Exxon with shareholder climate resolution
More news
HOT NEWS
ORACLE CORPORATION
+15.61%
Oracle Shares Up 16% After 2Q Beat, Buyback Boost
FIGS, INC.
-21.04%
FIGS Announces Executive Changes, Effective December 24, 2021
BROADCOM INC.
+8.27%
Broadcom Trades at Record Levels on Bullish Outlook
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
+125.35%
Bidstack Secures Deal with AAA Game Publisher
DAIMLER AG
-13.84%
Daimler Truck Starts Trading at EUR28.00 a Share
DISTRIBUTION FINANCE.
-13.87%
Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc Announces Resignation of Stephen Greene as Non-Executive Director, Effective December 17, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave