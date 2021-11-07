Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
The Vegan Market
Boats
Education
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
The Vegan Market
Boats
Education
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
FRENCH PROSECUTORS INVESTIGATE SANJEEV GUPTAS BUSINESS EMPIRE - FT
11/07/2021 | 04:02pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
FRENCH PROSECUTORS INVESTIGATE SANJEEV GUPTA’S BUSINESS EMPIRE - FT
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13p
Explainer-Key challenges for Japan PM Kishida's stimulus plan
RE
09:27p
French prosecutors probe Sanjeev Gupta's business empire - FT
RE
09:08p
FINAL COMMUNIQUE
: 3rd Extraordinary Session Of The Authority Of Heads Of State And Government On The Political Situations In The Republics Of Guinea And Mali.
PU
09:05p
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
RE
09:02p
French prosecutors investigate sanjeev gupta’s business empire - ft
RE
08:28p
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have laid the foundation stone for Dashalti Mosque in Shusha
PU
08:18p
Proposed changes to Working for Families Tax Credits
PU
08:14p
Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal
RE
07:49p
U.s. cdc says as of november 7, 24,084,107 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
07:48p
U.s. cdc says 223,629,671 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 7 versus 223,245,121 individuals as of nov 6
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla sto..
3
Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
4
UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
5
First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..
More news
HOT NEWS
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUT.
-75.50%
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study
PELOTON INTERACTIVE,.
-35.35%
Peloton's value drops $9.2 billion as Wall Street predicts tough road ahead
MCAFEE CORP.
+20.04%
McAfee nears deal to sell itself to Advent for over $10 bln - WSJ
CREDIT AGRICOLE - EG.
+0.47%
Credit Agricole - Egypt Bank (S.A.E.) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CALITHERA BIOSCIENCE.
-54.59%
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CANADA GOOSE HOLDING.
+19.30%
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave