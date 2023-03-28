FRENCH PUBLIC SECTOR BUDGET DEFICIT STOOD AT 4.7% OF GDP AT THE END OF 2022 - INSEE
French Public Sector Budget Deficit Stood At 4.7% Of Gdp At The…
Today at 01:30 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Japan banks' holdings of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds small - Finance Minister
U.S. will keep using tools to prevent banking contagion as needed - Treasury
North Korea's Kim calls for scaling up weapons grade nuclear materials -KCNA
Mexico failed the totoaba, trade with it in protected species should be halted -CITES