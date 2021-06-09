Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors that purchased Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.

06/09/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors that purchased Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) securities between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in your investment in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. you may, no later than August 2, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.   Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

According to the filed complaint, Frequency Therapeutics began its Phase 2a trial for FX-322 in October 2019. The trial results failed to live up to the Company’s expectations, as they revealed no discernable difference between FX-322 and the placebo. However, the Company continued to conduct the trial and released positive statements in earnings calls, press releases, SEC filings, and pharmaceutical presentations about FX-322’s potential.

During this period, CEO David Lucchino sold over 350,000 shares valued near $9 million in the months prior to releasing the results of the Phase 2a trial. On March 23, 2021, Frequency Therapeutics disclosed disappointing Phase 2a results, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.

On this news, Frequency Therapeutics’ shares fell 78% from $36.29 to $7.99, a market capitalization loss of near $1 billion.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pPHOTRONICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:16pBeech-Nut Nutrition to Exit Single Grain Rice Cereal Baby Food, Recalls One Lot
DJ
03:16pRETAILX  : to Host Premier Trade Event of 2021
BU
03:15pSoybean futures fall, corn firm ahead of USDA report
RE
03:14pRARE ELEMENT RESOURCES  : Submission of a Matter to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
PU
03:14pGUNNEBO  : Rapid Rescue Chain Kit, a lifesaver
PU
03:14pThe Crosby Group, the global leader in lifting, rigging, and material handling hardware, announces Wim Fabricius as Managing Director for the EMEA region.
PU
03:13pFacebook's global ads chief Everson leaves company
RE
03:13pRARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:12pMODERNA  : More Moderna COVID-19 vaccines allow Quebec to speed up second-dose appointments
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand
2Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS