FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at ?45 per share

First day of trading expected on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 25 March 2021

Company will receive gross proceeds of ?90 million to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market

Total of 9.2 million shares placed, leading to free float of 46.0%

MBB SE and CEO Torben Kleinfeldt remain majority shareholders

Tostedt, 23 March 2021- FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, a leading provider of energy transportation and transformation infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets ("FRIEDRICH VORWERK" or the "Company"), has set the final offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at ?45.00 per share. Trading of the Company's shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 25 March 2021 under the trading symbol "VH2" and the ISIN DE000A255F11.

In total, 9.2 million shares were placed as part of the Offering. Thereof, 2.0 million shares derive from a capital increase registered with the commercial register today and 6.0 million secondary shares were allocated from the selling shareholders. Additionally, 1.2 million secondary shares were allocated from the selling shareholders in connection with an over-allotment. The total offer volume amounts to ?414 million.

Based on the final offer price, the Company's market capitalisation will amount to approximately ?900 million. FRIEDRICH VORWERK will receive gross proceeds of ?90 million to expand the Company's business, especially in the hydrogen and electricity markets. The free float of the Company will be 46%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option. FRIEDRICH VORWERK will remain an owner-managed business in which CEO Torben Kleinfeldt and MBB SE will hold a majority stake in the long-term.

"This IPO will give us the opportunity to drive the Clean Energy Transition and expand the company, especially in the growing markets for clean hydrogen and electricity highways" says Torben Kleinfeldt, CEO and major shareholder of the Company. "FRIEDRICH VORWERK is excited to play a leading role in making Europe the world's first climate neutral continent. With our solutions for energy transportation and transformation infrastructure, we enable reliable and decarbonized energy supply for a cleaner and more sustainable future."

Berenberg and Jefferies acted as joint global coordinators and Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as joint bookrunner.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Niedersachsenstraße 19-21

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 - 1047

Fax +49 4182 - 6155

tostedt@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170



