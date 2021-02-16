Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FRISS : Shows Solid Growth in 2020

02/16/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global provider of AI-based fraud detection concludes 2020 books with record-breaking figures in honest insurance

In the aftermath of a challenging 2020, FRISS is proud to announce they had a record year. The demand to modernize insurance processes has been felt industry-wide, and FRISS has become the recognized leading provider of automated fraud detection and prevention solutions, now seen as requirements in this digital age. FRISS has seen massive expansion in key markets including the United States, Canada and Latin America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005454/en/

FRISS has helped the industry save over $1B in fraudulent policy applications and claims payments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

FRISS has helped the industry save over $1B in fraudulent policy applications and claims payments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“You can’t process millions of policies, renewals and claims in a fully automated way unless you have some sort of safety mechanism in place,” remarked FRISS CEO and Co-founder Jeroen Morrenhof. “Carriers can now instantly accept new policies and pay out claims in a split second with the confidence that they are legitimate and compliant. At the same time, they can stop high risk applications and fraudulent claims instantaneously, realizing a significant financial impact and passing along deserved savings to their customers.”

Forced modernization was an industry theme for 2020. While there were many struggles, for FRISS, the year was not all bad:

  • 16 new carriers added to the FRISS family
  • 17 new product releases, including updated fraud schemes
  • 8.9/10 customer satisfaction rating
  • 58% revenue growth
  • 193,624 push-ups done during our virtual bootcamps

Most importantly, FRISS has helped the industry save over $1B in fraudulent policy applications and claims payments. With this enhanced level of trust, carriers have been able to redirect their time and money toward what matters most – providing value to their customers.

“In a single year the industry saw the transformation we thought would take five to ten years,” Jeroen notes. “We’re proud to do our little part in making the world a more honest place through safe digital transformation, and we’re thankful this year – more than ever – that we’re not on this journey alone.”

About FRISS
FRISS is 100% focused on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU helps 175+ insurers grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 4 months, realize up to 10 times ROI and 80% increase in straight through processing of policy application and claims. FRISS solutions help lower loss ratios, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.friss.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/15FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : presents new growth strategy and financial targets
AQ
02/15FORTNOX : Interim report Q4, 2020
PU
02/15Reply to Parliamentary Question on Unauthorised Banking Transactions
PU
02/15Reply to Parliamentary Question on Trading Fuelled by Online Discussions
PU
02/15ADESSO : now also represented in Paderborn
PU
02/15FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : fourth quarter and full year 2020 results
AQ
02/15ADEVINTA : UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 bln eBay-Adevinta deal
RE
02/15AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
RE
02/15JOHNSON & JOHNSON : South Africa's health care workers eager for first vaccines
AQ
02/15HSBC HLDGS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2ROYAL DSM N.V. : ROYAL DSM N : DSM reports 2020 results
3NIKKEI : SoftBank shares hit historic high as online backers celebrate
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 million over Plavix warning label
5DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C. : DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Full Year 2020 Group Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ