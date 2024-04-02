FRONTIER AIRLINES IS SHIFTING CAPACITY AWAY FROM LAS VEGAS AND FLORIDA TO HIGH-FARE MARKETS LIKE SEATTLE AND DETROIT, CEO TELLS REUTERS
Stock market news
Oil gains on expectations for higher demand and as Middle East concerns rise
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches up, side-stepping pressure on Asian peers; forward premiums slip
Gold hovers below record peak as US dollar, yields firm after upbeat data
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher as Investors Await Fresh Economic Data
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 11 PM ET
Frontier Airlines overhauls network, turns to premium seats in comeback
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. no-frills carrier Frontier Airlines is focusing on growing its network in "high fare" markets like Seattle and Detroit at the expense of its footprint in leisure markets such as Las Vegas and Florida in a bid to lift earnings, its CEO told Reuters.
In expansion push, Home Depot to spend $172 million in Mexico this year
Rupee to take cues from Asian peers; bond, currency traders eye cenbank decision