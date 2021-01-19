Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FS Development Corp. : Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Gemini Special Meeting Scheduled for February 3, 2021

01/19/2021 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FS Development Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FSDC), announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-249785) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gemini”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and that it will commence mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the Company’s stockholders to be held on February 3, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about January 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

A full description of the terms of the Business Combination are provided in the Registration Statement, which include a prospectus with respect to the securities of the combined entity to be issued in connection with the Business Combination and a proxy statement with respect to the Special Meeting. The Company urges its investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the definite proxy statement/ prospectus included in the Registration Statement, as well as other documents filed with the SEC, because these documents contain important information about the Company, Gemini and the Business Combination. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on January 19, 2021 and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be mailed to the Company’s stockholders as of the Record Date. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, by directing a request to: FS Development Corp., Attn: Secretary, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 4500, San Francisco, California 94111. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and Gemini and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Business Combination under the rules of the SEC. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in the Company is contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement and is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: FS Development Corp., Attn: Secretary, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 4500, San Francisco, California 94111.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Business Combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pFULTON FINANCIAL : 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
05:00pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : CRACKLE ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE OF ORIGINAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOCUMENTARY SERIES ‘BUCKET LIST,' AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON CRACKLE FEBRUARY 1
PU
05:00pRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica enters into an Agreement with Proconsul Capital Ltd.
AQ
05:00pUNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED : Announces Investment Management Change
AQ
05:00pROUTEMASTER CAPITAL : Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange, Transition to Single Purpose Company and Other Corporate Updates
AQ
05:00pPROSPECT PARK CAPITAL : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
05:00pSmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
05:00pRiver Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Results (Unaudited)
GL
05:00pFirst Busey Corporation and Cummins-American Corp. to Merge
GL
05:00pUnited Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ