FS Development Corp. : Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Gemini Special Meeting Scheduled for February 3, 2021

FS Development Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FSDC), announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-249785) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (“Gemini”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and that it will commence mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the Company’s stockholders to be held on February 3, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about January 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

