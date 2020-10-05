Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FSC Financial Services Commission of Korea : Government Approves Revised Rules to Facilitate Accounting and Audit Reforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

Press Release

October 6, 2020

GOVERNMENT APPROVES REVISED RULES TO FACILITATE

ACCOUNTING AND AUDIT REFORMS

The government approved the revisions to the Enforcement Decree of the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies during a cabinet meeting held on October 6. The revised rules will become effective on the day of promulgation.

KEY DETAILS

  1. Remove regulatory redundancies to help relieve burdens for companies
  2. Establish a two-thirds quorum rule for decision making by the standard audit hours deliberative committee to help reflect more balanced opinions from both the company and the auditor
  3. Rephrase the provision that specifies the standards of companies that are subject to external audit to help companies better understand those standards

EXPECTATION

The government expects that these revisions will help relieve some of the regulatory burdens for stock companies and enable more balanced discussions between relevant stakeholders, which will help lay foundations for the beginning of the accounting and audit reforms.

# # #

For press inquiry, please contact Foreign Media Relations Team at fsc_media@korea.kr.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Commission of Korea published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 02:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aThai exports may drop 8%-10% this year - shippers
RE
10/06Australia c.bank holds interest rates, signals easing ahead
RE
10/05Books open for Malaysia's MR DIY's $362 million IPO, to list on October 26
RE
10/05U.S. HOUSE'S ANTITRUST REPORT HINTS AT BREAK-UP OF BIG TECH FIRMS : lawmaker
RE
10/05Indonesia's Pertamina sees 2020 crude output at around 421,000 bpd
RE
10/05MARKETS AND MARKETS : Power Plant Boiler Market worth $22.8 billion by 2025
PU
10/05Australian budget focused on lowering unemployment, treasurer says
RE
10/05Indonesian workers stage rallies over passage of controversial jobs bill
RE
10/05Reserve Bank of Australia holds cash rate at 0.25%
RE
10/05Retail demand for BTS' label shares strong but falls short of expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2TELUS CORPORATION : TELUS : Presents introduces hard-to-find shows from abroad
3GOLD : UK court overturns Venezuela judgment in $1 billion gold tug-of-war
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Paymen..
5Anna Kendrick is the 2020 McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity™
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group