Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FSC Financial Services Commission of Korea : KoFIU Begins Operating Upgraded AML System

12/17/2020 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

December 17, 2020

KOFIU BEGINS OPERATING UPGRADED AML SYSTEM

The FSC announced that the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) will begin to operate an upgraded anti-money laundering system from December 17, which will improve efficiency in its suspicious transaction report system, strengthen assessment and analysis capabilities and enhance information security.

BACKGROUND

The KoFIU analyzes suspicious transaction reports (STR) and currency transaction reports (CTRs) of financial companies and provide results to law enforcement agencies for detection and prevention of money laundering activities. It is a central AML infrastructure connecting about 6,000 reporting entities, eight law enforcement agencies and some twenty related administrative agencies. Since the system began to operate in 2002, the rising volume of reports it handles has placed increasing burdens on the system. To address this problem, the KoFIU started upgrading the system in May 2019, and after system development and a test run, the upgraded AML system began its operation on December 17, 2020.

IMPROVEMENTS & EXPECTATIONS

(INCREASED EFFICIENCY IN STR SYSTEM) The upgraded AML system enables financial institutions to file STRs about three times more than that of the previous capacity. The KoFIU's processing capacity has also increased about five times, guaranteeing a swift and secure transfer and processing of the rising volume of STRs.

(STRENGTHENED ASSESSMENT& ANALYSIS CAPABILITIES) The upgraded AML system

utilizes machine learning technology in assessing and analyzing money laundering activities. By directly connecting KoFIU with other administrative agencies, it also greatly reduces the time it takes to gather necessary data from relevant institutions. (ENHANCED INFORMATION SECURITY) The upgraded AML system has been set up at the National Information Resources Service to ensure high levels of security and stable management.

FURTHER PLANS

The authorities will work to ensure system stability and continue to effectively respond to money laundering schemes that are based on newly emerging transaction mechanisms including crypto assets.

# # #

For press inquiry, please contact Foreign Media Relations Team at fsc_media@korea.kr.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Commission of Korea published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 05:00:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : KoFIU Begins Operating Upgraded AML System
PU
12/16BANK OF LAO PEOPLE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC : 3 ກົມ ຂອງ ທຫລ ຈັດຕັ້ງການເຊື່ອມຊຶມມະຕິ ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ແທນອົງຄະນະພັກ ທຫລ ຄັ້&
PU
12/16Oil prices hit nine-month high after U.S. crude stock draw
RE
12/16Thai c.bank sees no 'material impact' from inclusion on US watch list
RE
12/16FACEBOOK : Google secretly gave Facebook perks, data in ad deal, U.S. states allege
RE
12/16Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law
RE
12/16U.S. calls Switzerland, Vietnam currency manipulators in Trump trade shot
RE
12/16U.S. decries 'disinformation' amid Taiwan pork import dispute
RE
12/16Thai November domestic car sales rise for first time in 18 months
RE
12/16Australian Government Raises Economic, Fiscal Outlook
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
3Wall Street remains mixed after Fed announcement
4COVID-19 surge, depleted fiscal stimulus thump U.S. retail sales
5Oil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ