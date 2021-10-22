FSC SECURITIES GPB CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Encourages FSC Securities Customers Who Invested in GPB Capital Holdings to Explore Legal Options in Light of Ongoing SEC Action

National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), advises former and current customers of FSC Securities who invested in GPB Capital Holdings to explore their legal options in light of the ongoing Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) action against GPB Capital. KT strongly encourages investors who purchased GPB Capital through FSC Securities to consider filing a securities arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) as an additional means to recovering investment losses.

In February 2021, the Court appointed a monitor in the SEC’s action following the agency’s warning that “risks to [GPB] investors have never been greater.” When the SEC brings a lawsuit in federal court, the agency may ask the court to appoint a receiver to recover funds. However, not all harmed investors will be able to recover money, and those who do may receive substantially less than their losses.

Brokerage firms like FSC Securities sold and marketed non-registered private placement notes through inadequate disclosure of illiquidity, high risks and commissions which made the investments unsuitable for most investors. Securities under investigation include:

GPB Holdings, LP

GPB Holdings II & III, LP

GPB Cold Storage, LP

GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP

GPB Waste Management, LP

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to FSC Securities’ sales practices concerning GPB Capital. Current and former clients of FSC Securities who suffered losses exceeding $100,000 from GPB Capital investments, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

