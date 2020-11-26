Press Release

November 26, 2020

FSC TO WORK ON PREVENTING ECONOMIC SHOCKS AND

MANAGING FINANCIAL MARKET RISKS

Vice Chairman Doh Kyu-sang held the 30th financial risk assessment meeting via teleconference on November 26 to check the implementation of the COVID-19 emergency financial support programs. At the meeting, Vice Chairman Doh also discussed the current financial market conditions and potential risks, credit lending in the banking sector and the government's plans to extend the period of support available for vulnerable debtors.

The following is a summary of Vice Chairman Doh's remarks.

(CURRENT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS) In November, consumer confidence and business survey index rose while exports increased for a second consecutive month. KOSPI rose to a record high of 2,617.76 points on November 24 on strong foreign net buying. The corporate bond and short-term money markets also show signs of stability. The low-rated corporate bond and CP purchase program (SPV) launched in July helped to improve market conditions. While considering the past performance and market conditions, the FSC will decide in December whether to extend the operation of the SPV beyond its initial six-month period.

(POTENTIAL MARKET RISKS) The Korean economy and domestic financial markets have shown speedy recovery from the pandemic due to the government's aggressive stimulus programs and abundant liquidity supply. However, household loans have expanded more rapidly in that process. Amid an ultra-low rate environment, high-yield hunting in stock and real estate markets and more recently in cryptocurrencies may pose risks. The resurgence of COVID-19 infection cases throughout the world may hold back economic recovery and the uncertainty surrounding major economies' stimulus measures also pose risks. Against this backdrop, the FSC will work to ensure an effective management of household debt and closely monitor the flow of capital into high-risk assets.

(RECENT TRENDS IN CREDIT LENDING) Since the FSC announced the measures to curb credit lending on November 13,1 the growth of credit loans in the banking sector largely remained at a similar level compared with the same period of the previous month. With the newly announced measures, the growth of credit lending is expected to slow down and household debt will be more effectively managed as banks have bolstered their efforts in applying the individual debt service ratio (DSR). In the meantime, the government will work to ensure that sufficient lending support is available for lower income households.

1 Please click hereto see the press release dated November 13, 2020.

