FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR SALAME STICK PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

10/29/2021 | 10:05pm EDT
Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  

                                                                     
Public Health Alert
  Congressional and Public Affairs
Veronica Pegram-Williams

(202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
 

FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR SALAME STICK PRODUCTS

DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because Euro Foods, a Freeland, Penn. establishment, produced ready-to-eat (RTE) Italian-style salame stick products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. A recall was not requested because FSIS has not identified a specific contaminated lot or lots, and it is believed that potentially affected products are no longer available to be directly purchased by retail consumers.

 

The Italian-style salame stick items were produced prior to October 25, 2021. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

      

  • 2-oz packages containing Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates up to January 23, 2022, located next to the barcode.
  

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.

 

FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 21 Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- illnesses in eight states with onset dates ranging from September 18, 2021 through October 3, 2021. The epidemiologic and traceback investigation identified that ill people consumed Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks produced by Euro Foods Inc. FSIS continues to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

 

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

            Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD). 
     
     

 


USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
