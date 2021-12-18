FSIS Public Health Alert Undeclared Allergen and Misbranding

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products due to undeclared allergens and misbranding. The product may contain shrimp, a known allergen, and pork, both of which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergies to shrimp are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.







The frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup bowls may actually contain shrimp and pork wonton soup. Products included in this public health alert were produced by Fortune Avenue Foods, Inc. on November 18, 2021. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:







10.75-oz. containers labeled as “TRADER MING’S CHICKEN & VEGTABLE Wonton Soup” with lot code 31FA322 located on the side of the packaging.



The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. P-18823” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were distributed to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that shrimp and pork were in the bowls labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.











FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Daniel Yang, CEO, Fortune Avenue Foods, at (909) 930-5989 or daniel@fortuneavenuefoods.com. Consumers with questions can contact Cindy Deets, Office Manager, Fortune Avenue Foods, at (909) 930-5989 or cindy@fortuneavenuefoods.com.







