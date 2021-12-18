Log in
FSIS Public Health Alert Undeclared Allergen and Misbranding

12/18/2021 | 09:13pm EST
Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  

                                                                     
Public Health Alert
  Congressional and Public Affairs
Veronica Pegram-Williams

 (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov

 

FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR FROZEN WONTON SOUP PRODUCTS DUE TO UNDECLARED ALLERGENS AND MISBRANDING

 
WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products due to undeclared allergens and misbranding. The product may contain shrimp, a known allergen, and pork, both of which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergies to shrimp are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

 

The frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup bowls may actually contain shrimp and pork wonton soup. Products included in this public health alert were produced by Fortune Avenue Foods, Inc. on November 18, 2021. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

      

  • 10.75-oz. containers labeled as “TRADER MING’S CHICKEN & VEGTABLE Wonton Soup” with lot code 31FA322 located on the side of the packaging.
  

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. P-18823” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were distributed to retail locations nationwide.                                   

 

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that shrimp and pork were in the bowls labeled as chicken and vegetable wonton soup.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Daniel Yang, CEO, Fortune Avenue Foods, at (909) 930-5989 or daniel@fortuneavenuefoods.com. Consumers with questions can contact Cindy Deets, Office Manager, Fortune Avenue Foods, at (909) 930-5989 or cindy@fortuneavenuefoods.com.

   

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
     
     

 


USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2021
