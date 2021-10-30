|
FSS Daily Market Summary - October 29, 2021
FSS Daily Market Summary - Key Market Indices
Friday, October 29, 2021
|
|
2020
|
2021 Sep.
|
Oct. 28
|
Oct. 29
|
|
|
(Change)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day
|
Month
|
Year
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
KOSPI
|
2,873
|
3,069
|
3,010
|
2,971
|
-1.29
|
-3.20
|
3.38
|
KOSDAQ
|
968
|
1,003
|
1,000
|
992
|
-0.78
|
-1.09
|
2.47
|
DJIA
|
30,606
|
33,844
|
35,491
|
35,730
|
0.68
|
5.57
|
16.74
|
Euro Stoxx 50
|
3,553
|
4,048
|
4,221
|
4,234
|
0.31
|
4.59
|
19.18
|
FTSE 100
|
6,461
|
7,086
|
7,253
|
7,249
|
-0.05
|
2.30
|
12.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAX
|
13,719
|
15,261
|
15,706
|
15,696
|
-0.06
|
2.85
|
14.41
|
Nikkei 225
|
27,444
|
29,453
|
28,820
|
28,893
|
0.25
|
-1.90
|
5.28
|
SSE Composite
|
3,473
|
3,568
|
3,518
|
3,547
|
0.82
|
-0.58
|
2.14
|
Hang Seng
|
27,231
|
24,576
|
25,556
|
25,391
|
-0.65
|
3.32
|
-6.76
|
TAIEX
|
14,733
|
16,935
|
17,042
|
16,987
|
-0.32
|
0.31
|
15.31
|
MSCI EM
|
1,291
|
1,253
|
1,283
|
1,276
|
-0.53
|
1.83
|
-1.18
Note: Daily data for DJIA, Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100, and DAX are from the previous day's closings; other data are from the day's closings (as of 5:00 P.M., KST).
|
Foreign exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
KRW/USD
|
1,086.3
|
1,184.0
|
1,169.7
|
1,168.6
|
-0.09
|
-1.30
|
7.58
|
KRW NDF (1-month)
|
1,085.7
|
1,185.2
|
1,169.5
|
1,169.9
|
0.04
|
-1.29
|
7.76
|
CNY/USD
|
6.5267
|
6.4467
|
6.3927
|
6.3919
|
-0.01
|
-1.22
|
-2.07
|
KRW/100JPY
|
1,051.5
|
1,061.2
|
1,029.8
|
1,028.8
|
-0.10
|
-3.05
|
-2.16
|
U.S. Dollar Index
|
89.94
|
94.23
|
93.80
|
93.35
|
-0.49
|
-0.94
|
3.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD/EUR
|
1.222
|
1.158
|
1.161
|
1.168
|
0.65
|
0.72
|
-4.37
|
JPY/USD
|
103.3
|
111.3
|
113.8
|
113.6
|
-0.22
|
1.44
|
10.00
Note: U.S. Dollar Index for the day and the previous day is from the previous day's closings; JPY/USD is from the Tokyo market (as of 4:00 P.M., KST).
|
Interest rates
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
(Percentage point)
|
|
CD (91-day)
|
0.66
|
1.04
|
1.10
|
1.11
|
|
0.01
|
0.07
|
0.45
|
|
KTB (3-year)
|
0.98
|
1.59
|
2.02
|
2.07
|
|
0.06
|
0.48
|
1.10
|
|
KTB (5-year)
|
1.34
|
1.93
|
2.28
|
2.35
|
|
0.07
|
0.42
|
1.02
|
|
KTB (10-year)
|
1.71
|
2.24
|
2.40
|
2.50
|
|
0.10
|
0.26
|
0.79
|
|
Corporate bonds (3-
|
2.21
|
2.05
|
2.49
|
2.54
|
|
0.05
|
0.49
|
0.33
|
|
year, AA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Libor (3-month)
|
0.24
|
0.13
|
0.13
|
0.13
|
|
0.00
|
-0.00
|
-0.11
|
|
U.S. T-note(10-year)
|
0.91
|
1.49
|
1.54
|
1.58
|
|
0.04
|
0.09
|
0.67
|
|
JGB (10-year)
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
0.10
|
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
Note: Daily data for the USD Libor (3-month) and U.S. T-note(10-year) are from the previous day's closings.
|
CDS spreads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Basis point)
|
|
Japan
|
15.1
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
-0.00
|
-0.02
|
3.37
|
|
China
|
28.0
|
45.9
|
44.8
|
45.5
|
0.66
|
-0.42
|
17.52
|
|
Korea
|
22.0
|
19.4
|
18.7
|
18.6
|
-0.02
|
-0.73
|
-3.35
|
Note: Daily data for the CDS spreads are from the previous day's closings.
|
Foreign investors' stock
|
2020
|
2021
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Oct. 28
|
Oct. 292
|
Amount of
|
Relative
|
and bond investment1
|
holdings3
|
share3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
KOSPI
|
-24.6
|
-31.6
|
1.1
|
-3.9
|
-248.1
|
-805.8
|
711,541.9
|
(32.5)
|
KOSDAQ
|
-0.1
|
-1.4
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
-69.7
|
33.2
|
41,486.4
|
(9.7)
|
Total
|
-24.7
|
-33.0
|
1.0
|
-3.9
|
-317.8
|
-772.6
|
753,028.3
|
(28.8)
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net purchase
|
73.9
|
103.6
|
11.3
|
4.3
|
221.9
|
40.9
|
205,109.7
|
(9.2)
Disclaimer: The Daily Market Summary is provided for informational use only. Figures in the Daily Market Summary originate from outside sources, and the FSS neither warrants their accuracy nor assumes liability for any inaccuracy, omission, or incompleteness therein.
Note:
-
Data for the daily stock and bond investment and the amount of holdings are in billions of won; other data are in trillions of won.
-
Foreign investors' net stock purchase was aggregated on an order execution basis and net bond purchase on a settlement basis of listed bonds; both were current as of 4:00 p.m., KST.
-
Data for the amount of stock and bond holdings and their relative share are based on the previous day's closings. Adjusted for redemptions
-
at maturity, the amount of foreign investors' bond holdings was KRW205,109.7 billion.
Disclaimer
FSS - Financial Supervisory Service published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 02:36:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|