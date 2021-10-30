FSS Daily Market Summary - October 29, 2021

FSS Daily Market Summary - Key Market Indices

Friday, October 29, 2021

2020 2021 Sep. Oct. 28 Oct. 29 (Change) Day Month Year Stocks (Percent) KOSPI 2,873 3,069 3,010 2,971 -1.29 -3.20 3.38 KOSDAQ 968 1,003 1,000 992 -0.78 -1.09 2.47 DJIA 30,606 33,844 35,491 35,730 0.68 5.57 16.74 Euro Stoxx 50 3,553 4,048 4,221 4,234 0.31 4.59 19.18 FTSE 100 6,461 7,086 7,253 7,249 -0.05 2.30 12.21 DAX 13,719 15,261 15,706 15,696 -0.06 2.85 14.41 Nikkei 225 27,444 29,453 28,820 28,893 0.25 -1.90 5.28 SSE Composite 3,473 3,568 3,518 3,547 0.82 -0.58 2.14 Hang Seng 27,231 24,576 25,556 25,391 -0.65 3.32 -6.76 TAIEX 14,733 16,935 17,042 16,987 -0.32 0.31 15.31 MSCI EM 1,291 1,253 1,283 1,276 -0.53 1.83 -1.18

Note: Daily data for DJIA, Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100, and DAX are from the previous day's closings; other data are from the day's closings (as of 5:00 P.M., KST).

Foreign exchange rates (Percent) KRW/USD 1,086.3 1,184.0 1,169.7 1,168.6 -0.09 -1.30 7.58 KRW NDF (1-month) 1,085.7 1,185.2 1,169.5 1,169.9 0.04 -1.29 7.76 CNY/USD 6.5267 6.4467 6.3927 6.3919 -0.01 -1.22 -2.07 KRW/100JPY 1,051.5 1,061.2 1,029.8 1,028.8 -0.10 -3.05 -2.16 U.S. Dollar Index 89.94 94.23 93.80 93.35 -0.49 -0.94 3.79 USD/EUR 1.222 1.158 1.161 1.168 0.65 0.72 -4.37 JPY/USD 103.3 111.3 113.8 113.6 -0.22 1.44 10.00

Note: U.S. Dollar Index for the day and the previous day is from the previous day's closings; JPY/USD is from the Tokyo market (as of 4:00 P.M., KST).

Interest rates (Percent) (Percentage point) CD (91-day) 0.66 1.04 1.10 1.11 0.01 0.07 0.45 KTB (3-year) 0.98 1.59 2.02 2.07 0.06 0.48 1.10 KTB (5-year) 1.34 1.93 2.28 2.35 0.07 0.42 1.02 KTB (10-year) 1.71 2.24 2.40 2.50 0.10 0.26 0.79 Corporate bonds (3- 2.21 2.05 2.49 2.54 0.05 0.49 0.33 year, AA) USD Libor (3-month) 0.24 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.00 -0.00 -0.11 U.S. T-note(10-year) 0.91 1.49 1.54 1.58 0.04 0.09 0.67 JGB (10-year) 0.02 0.07 0.09 0.10 0.01 0.03 0.08

Note: Daily data for the USD Libor (3-month) and U.S. T-note(10-year) are from the previous day's closings.

CDS spreads (Basis point) Japan 15.1 18.5 18.5 18.5 -0.00 -0.02 3.37 China 28.0 45.9 44.8 45.5 0.66 -0.42 17.52 Korea 22.0 19.4 18.7 18.6 -0.02 -0.73 -3.35

Note: Daily data for the CDS spreads are from the previous day's closings.

Foreign investors' stock 2020 2021 Sep. Oct. Oct. 28 Oct. 292 Amount of Relative and bond investment1 holdings3 share3 Stocks (Percent) KOSPI -24.6 -31.6 1.1 -3.9 -248.1 -805.8 711,541.9 (32.5) KOSDAQ -0.1 -1.4 -0.1 0.0 -69.7 33.2 41,486.4 (9.7) Total -24.7 -33.0 1.0 -3.9 -317.8 -772.6 753,028.3 (28.8) Bonds Net purchase 73.9 103.6 11.3 4.3 221.9 40.9 205,109.7 (9.2)

Disclaimer: The Daily Market Summary is provided for informational use only. Figures in the Daily Market Summary originate from outside sources, and the FSS neither warrants their accuracy nor assumes liability for any inaccuracy, omission, or incompleteness therein.

Note:

Data for the daily stock and bond investment and the amount of holdings are in billions of won; other data are in trillions of won. Foreign investors' net stock purchase was aggregated on an order execution basis and net bond purchase on a settlement basis of listed bonds; both were current as of 4:00 p.m., KST. Data for the amount of stock and bond holdings and their relative share are based on the previous day's closings. Adjusted for redemptions