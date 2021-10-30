Log in
FSS Daily Market Summary - October 29, 2021

10/30/2021 | 10:37pm EDT
FSS Daily Market Summary - Key Market Indices

Friday, October 29, 2021

2020

2021 Sep.

Oct. 28

Oct. 29

(Change)

Day

Month

Year

Stocks

(Percent)

KOSPI

2,873

3,069

3,010

2,971

-1.29

-3.20

3.38

KOSDAQ

968

1,003

1,000

992

-0.78

-1.09

2.47

DJIA

30,606

33,844

35,491

35,730

0.68

5.57

16.74

Euro Stoxx 50

3,553

4,048

4,221

4,234

0.31

4.59

19.18

FTSE 100

6,461

7,086

7,253

7,249

-0.05

2.30

12.21

DAX

13,719

15,261

15,706

15,696

-0.06

2.85

14.41

Nikkei 225

27,444

29,453

28,820

28,893

0.25

-1.90

5.28

SSE Composite

3,473

3,568

3,518

3,547

0.82

-0.58

2.14

Hang Seng

27,231

24,576

25,556

25,391

-0.65

3.32

-6.76

TAIEX

14,733

16,935

17,042

16,987

-0.32

0.31

15.31

MSCI EM

1,291

1,253

1,283

1,276

-0.53

1.83

-1.18

Note: Daily data for DJIA, Euro Stoxx 50, FTSE 100, and DAX are from the previous day's closings; other data are from the day's closings (as of 5:00 P.M., KST).

Foreign exchange rates

(Percent)

KRW/USD

1,086.3

1,184.0

1,169.7

1,168.6

-0.09

-1.30

7.58

KRW NDF (1-month)

1,085.7

1,185.2

1,169.5

1,169.9

0.04

-1.29

7.76

CNY/USD

6.5267

6.4467

6.3927

6.3919

-0.01

-1.22

-2.07

KRW/100JPY

1,051.5

1,061.2

1,029.8

1,028.8

-0.10

-3.05

-2.16

U.S. Dollar Index

89.94

94.23

93.80

93.35

-0.49

-0.94

3.79

USD/EUR

1.222

1.158

1.161

1.168

0.65

0.72

-4.37

JPY/USD

103.3

111.3

113.8

113.6

-0.22

1.44

10.00

Note: U.S. Dollar Index for the day and the previous day is from the previous day's closings; JPY/USD is from the Tokyo market (as of 4:00 P.M., KST).

Interest rates

(Percent)

(Percentage point)

CD (91-day)

0.66

1.04

1.10

1.11

0.01

0.07

0.45

KTB (3-year)

0.98

1.59

2.02

2.07

0.06

0.48

1.10

KTB (5-year)

1.34

1.93

2.28

2.35

0.07

0.42

1.02

KTB (10-year)

1.71

2.24

2.40

2.50

0.10

0.26

0.79

Corporate bonds (3-

2.21

2.05

2.49

2.54

0.05

0.49

0.33

year, AA)

USD Libor (3-month)

0.24

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.00

-0.00

-0.11

U.S. T-note(10-year)

0.91

1.49

1.54

1.58

0.04

0.09

0.67

JGB (10-year)

0.02

0.07

0.09

0.10

0.01

0.03

0.08

Note: Daily data for the USD Libor (3-month) and U.S. T-note(10-year) are from the previous day's closings.

CDS spreads

(Basis point)

Japan

15.1

18.5

18.5

18.5

-0.00

-0.02

3.37

China

28.0

45.9

44.8

45.5

0.66

-0.42

17.52

Korea

22.0

19.4

18.7

18.6

-0.02

-0.73

-3.35

Note: Daily data for the CDS spreads are from the previous day's closings.

Foreign investors' stock

2020

2021

Sep.

Oct.

Oct. 28

Oct. 292

Amount of

Relative

and bond investment1

holdings3

share3

Stocks

(Percent)

KOSPI

-24.6

-31.6

1.1

-3.9

-248.1

-805.8

711,541.9

(32.5)

KOSDAQ

-0.1

-1.4

-0.1

0.0

-69.7

33.2

41,486.4

(9.7)

Total

-24.7

-33.0

1.0

-3.9

-317.8

-772.6

753,028.3

(28.8)

Bonds

Net purchase

73.9

103.6

11.3

4.3

221.9

40.9

205,109.7

(9.2)

Disclaimer: The Daily Market Summary is provided for informational use only. Figures in the Daily Market Summary originate from outside sources, and the FSS neither warrants their accuracy nor assumes liability for any inaccuracy, omission, or incompleteness therein.

Note:

  1. Data for the daily stock and bond investment and the amount of holdings are in billions of won; other data are in trillions of won.
  2. Foreign investors' net stock purchase was aggregated on an order execution basis and net bond purchase on a settlement basis of listed bonds; both were current as of 4:00 p.m., KST.
  3. Data for the amount of stock and bond holdings and their relative share are based on the previous day's closings. Adjusted for redemptions
  1. at maturity, the amount of foreign investors' bond holdings was KRW205,109.7 billion.

Disclaimer

FSS - Financial Supervisory Service published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 02:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS