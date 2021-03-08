Log in
FT1000: TIS Among Europe's Fastest Growing Companies for the Third Time

03/08/2021 | 05:27am EST
The expert for cloud-based corporate payments ranked among the FT1000 Fastest Growing Companies Europe by the Financial Times and Statista

The new “FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” ranking by the Financial Times and Statista was published on 2nd of March. It is a list of the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate between 2016 and 2019. For the third time in a row, Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH (TIS) was able to secure a spot in the ranking.

2020 was a successful year for TIS: the company continued its rapid growth in software revenue, customer community, partnerships, and workforce. Looking forward, TIS is planning to further expand its business, investing heavily in its platform chosen by many global companies to accelerate their digital transformation. Recently, TIS also named Chris Calhoun as CEO of Americas as part of its global expansion. “We have gained a strong foothold in Europe. With Chris Calhoun’s extensive experience in fintech, we will expand our business fast in the US,” says Joerg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of TIS. “Being able to firmly establish ourselves as one of the FT1000 Fastest Growing Companies Europe proves that our business model is successful.”

About TIS:

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.

Your world of payments. ONE Login.

https://www.tis.biz


© Business Wire 2021
