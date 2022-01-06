Log in
FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on January 10, 2022

01/06/2022 | 05:01pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU) (“FTAC Zeus” or “the Company”), today announced that the holders of the Company’s units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 40,250,000 units completed on November 23, 2021 may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on January 10, 2022. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “ZINGU” and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “ZING” and “ZINGW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. 

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, tel: 800-831-9146. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

FTAC Zeus is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. Led by Chairman Daniel Cohen and CEO Ryan Gilbert, the company intends to focus on identifying technology and financial services technology, or fintech businesses that power transformation and innovation.

Contact Information:

Amanda Abrams
amanda@ftspac.com
(215) 701-9693


