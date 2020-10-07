Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Conditions on Arko Holdings Ltd.'s Acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved a final ordersettling charges that Arko Holdings Ltd.'s acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC would violate federal antitrust law.

According to the complaint, which was first announced in August 2020, the proposed acquisition would harm competition for retail sale of gasoline in seven local markets in Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, and Texas. In three of these local markets, competition for the retail sale of diesel fuel would also be harmed.

The final order requires GPM and Empire to divest fuel assets to an independent competitor in each local market no later than 20 days after their acquisition is final. The order requires the companies to provide transitional services as needed to the divestiture buyers for up to 15 months after divesting the assets.

The Commission vote approving the final order was 3-0-2. Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Christine S. Wilson did not participate.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 17:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pNOVARTIS : EU must wean itself off Asia for key drug ingredients
RE
01:22pU.S. explores restrictions on Ant Group, Tencent Payment Systems - Bloomberg News
RE
01:21pBHP : completes production shutdowns on Shenzi, Neptune platforms
RE
01:21pStorm-weary U.S. offshore energy firms prep for massive hurricane
RE
01:21pDOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO CAP INVESTMENT TRUST : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
01:21pACB LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
BU
01:20pBCTG ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group