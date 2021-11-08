FTC Approves Fiscal Year 2020 Hart-Scott-Rodino Premerger Notification Report

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department's Antitrust Division released the agencies' 43nd Annual Hart-Scott-Rodino Report. The report provides HSR Premerger Notification data for fiscal year 2020, and its release coincides with an unprecedented surge in pre-merger filings during the current fiscal year.

Enacted by Congress in 1976, the Hart Scott Rodino Act gives the federal government the opportunity to investigate and challenge mergers that are likely to harm consumers before injury occurs. The Commission vote to issue the annual report was 5-0. Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughterissued ajoint statement. Commissioners Noah Joshua Phillips and Christine S. Wilsonalso issued a joint statement.