Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FTC Approves Modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb Divestiture Agreement

11/12/2021 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Federal Trade Commission has approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb's, or BMS's, Divestiture Agreements that the FTC approved and incorporated into its order as part of a consent that was required when BMS acquired Celgene in 2019. The modifications relate to certain confidential provisions of the Divestiture Agreements and are necessary to ensure that Amgen, Inc. (Amgen) continues as a viable competitor with the Otezla product. This action is being taken pursuant to Commission Rule 2.41(f)(5)(ii) whereby the Commission waived formal approval and the public comment period of the proposed modifications.

As a condition of BMS's acquisition of Celgene, the FTC required BMS to divest to Amgen the psoriasis treatment drug, Otezla. The $13.4 billion divestiture settled FTC charges that BMS's proposed $74 billion acquisition of Celgene would violate federal antitrust law.

The Commission initially voted 3-2 to approve the final order in November 2019. The Commission's initial vote to issue the complaint and accept the proposed consent order was 3-2, with Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter issuing dissenting statements, and Commissioners Noah Joshua Phillips and Christine S. Wilson issuing separate statements.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pMillicom (Tigo) closes Guatemala transaction
AQ
03:45pDewmar International Announces the Public Availability of its Disclosure Document and its Financial Statement for the Period Ended September 30, 2021
GL
03:45pDewmar International Announces the Public Availability of its Disclosure Document and its Financial Statement for the Period Ended September 30, 2021
GL
03:44pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Investors
BU
03:44pCWT to invest $100 million in technology and innovative products as recapitalization plan is approved
BU
03:43pINTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:43pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors that Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Hepsiburada (HEPS), Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:43pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors that Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Hepsiburada (HEPS), Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:42pRIVERVIEW BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:41pDollar dips but shows biggest weekly gain in almost 3 months
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains
4Toshiba plans to split into three after wave of scandals
5Stocks rally, led by growth names, dollar eases

HOT NEWS