The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it issued a proposed order banning BetterHelp Inc. from sharing consumers' health data, including sensitive information about mental health challenges, for advertising.

The agency said the proposed order also requires the company to pay $7.8 million to consumers to settle charges that it revealed consumers' sensitive data with third parties such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and social-media company Snap Inc. for advertising after promising to keep such data private.

The FTC said its proposed order will ban BetterHelp, a company that provides therapy remotely, from sharing consumers' personal information with certain third parties for re-targeting, as well as limit the ways in which it can share consumer data going forward.

Despite promising consumers that it wouldn't use or disclose their personal health data except for limited purposes, BetterHelp used and revealed consumers' email addresses, IP addresses and health questionnaire information to Facebook and Snapchat, among others, according to the FTC's complaint.

The $7.8 million that BetterHelp must pay under the proposed order will be used to provide partial refunds to consumers who signed up for and paid for its services between August 2017 and December 2020, according to the FTC.

"The FTC alleged we used limited, encrypted information to optimize the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns so we could deliver more relevant ads and reach people who may be interested in our services. This industry-standard practice is routinely used by some of the largest health providers, health systems and healthcare brands. Nonetheless, we understand the FTC's desire to set new precedents around consumer marketing, and we are happy to settle this matter with the agency," BetterHelp said in a statement, which added that the settlement isn't an admission of wrongdoing.

