--Holly Vedova, the Federal Trade Commission's top competition official, will retire after more than 30 years with the agency, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Ms. Vedova, who currently serves as the director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, announced her resignation this week in a message to staff, without giving a date for her departure, the report said.

--Chair Lina Khan named Ms. Vedova, who joined the agency in 1990, as the agency's top competition staffer in June 2021, Bloomberg reported.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-02/ftc-competition-chief-vedova-to-retire-in-opportunity-for-khan?sref=b0us4KbN

