Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTC approves modifications to Boston Scientific divestiture agreement

02/18/2022 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FTC seal at commission headquarters in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has approved certain modifications to medical device company Boston Scientific Corp's divestiture agreements.

"The FTC approved these agreements and incorporated them into its order as part of a consent agreement it required in 2019, when Boston Scientific acquired medical equipment and pharmaceutical supplier BTG plc," the FTC said in a statement https://bit.ly/3Bv08z0 on Friday.

As a condition of Boston Scientific's acquisition of BTG, the FTC required it to divest to Varian Medical Systems its Drug Eluding Beads (DEBs) and bland beads business, the FTC said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION -1.13% 42.325 Delayed Quote.0.82%
PLC S.P.A. 1.50% 2.03 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pRussia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions
RE
01:27pExor pays $845 million to settle dispute with Italy tax agency
RE
01:24pWoman killed in London by falling tree during Storm Eunice
RE
01:21pWife of U.S. naval engineer pleads guilty in plot to sell secrets
RE
01:20pWall St drops as Ukraine tensions sap risk appetite
RE
01:17pU.S. driving soars in 2021, up 11.2% in 2021
RE
01:14pFTC approves modifications to Boston Scientific divestiture agreement
RE
01:12pBank of Canada Deputy Gov. Schembri to Retire on June 17
DJ
01:07pNY FED'S WILLIAMS : No compelling argument for a big move with first rate hike
RE
01:07pCanada in good shape to manage pandemic without strict curbs - health official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks slide, bonds rise as Ukraine tensions simmer
3Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS