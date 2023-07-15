STORY: A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request to pause Microsoft's purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.

It removes one of the last hurdles stopping Xbox maker Microsoft closing the $69 billion deal, which is the biggest in the history of the videogame industry.

The commission had argued the deal would hurt consumers - whether they played video games on consoles or had subscriptions - because Microsoft would have an incentive to shut out rivals like Sony.

Microsoft responded to that by offering 10-year licenses to rivals.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company appreciated the appeals court's swift response, adding: "This brings us another step closer to the finish-line in this marathon of global regulatory reviews."

The FTC, which did not immediately return a request for comment, may now drop the fight, as it has in similar situations in the past.

But the deal still needs to be approved in Britain, where the Competition and Markets Authority opposes the transaction because of concerns about the impact on competition in cloud gaming.

On Friday, it received a "detailed and complex" new proposal from Microsoft, and extended its deadline for a final ruling to late August, although it said it would aim to rule as soon as possible.