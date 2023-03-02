By Denny Jacob

Holly Vedova, director of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, is retiring in two to four months, the agency said Thursday.

"It has been a special honor to work with Chair Khan as Director of the Bureau of Competition, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together," Ms. Vedova said in a statement.

Ms. Vedova served as former FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra's chief attorney adviser on competition and has served as attorney adviser to four commissioners since joining the agency in 1990, according to a biography listed on its website.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1700ET