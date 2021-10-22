Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FTS INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FTSI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/22/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) (“FTSI”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by ProFrac Holdings, LLC.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 22, 2021, FTSI announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by ProFrac in a deal valued at approximately $407.50 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, FTSI stockholders will receive $26.52 in cash for each share of FTSI common stock owned.   The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that FTSI’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for FTSI’s stockholders.

If you own shares of FTSI and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:47pFTS INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FTSI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
05:46pADRs Close Mostly Lower; IHG Trades Actively
DJ
05:44pEQUINOX GOLD : Form 6-K
PU
05:44pIHS MARKIT : Why the Supply Chain Crunch Will Continue Into 2022
PU
05:44pResults of Treasury Tender October 2021
PU
05:44pWilliam Blair Advises Wayne Farms LLC
PU
05:44pT MOBILE US : Update on our CDMA Network Transition Plans
PU
05:44pPFB : Q3 2021 Financial Statement
PU
05:44pPFB : Q3 2021 md&a
PU
05:44pFinancial Education as an Inclusion Tool
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
3Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
4Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
5Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower, dragged down by communications services

HOT NEWS