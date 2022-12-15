Advanced search
FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.9% as BOE Warns of Tough -3-

12/15/2022 | 12:53pm EST
1411 GMT - Bank of England's interest rate hike to 3.5% was expected and already factored into many mortgage lenders' fixed rates, Rightmove says. As such, it won't translate directly into higher current fixed mortgage interest rates; in late September, the U.K. saw a rapid increase in mortgage rates beyond the base-rate trajectory, so indications are the direction of travel of fixed-rate mortgage deals will be downward next year, says Tim Bannister, Rightmove's property expert, adding that home-mover behavior shouldn't be affected beyond that already seen, either. "Many people will be using this time between Christmas and New Year to assess their options... and make a move next year, and they will be spurred on should fixed-rate mortgages drop as anticipated," Bannister says in a market comment. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Euro Could Rise Further Vs Pound After ECB, BOE Decisions

1518 GMT - The euro looks set to extend its gains against the pound following policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday, TD Securities says. The ECB's decision was more "hawkish" than expected with an earlier start to quantitative tightening and higher inflation forecasts, TD forex strategist Mazen Issa says in a note. The ECB also expects to raise rates significantly further at a steady pace, which suggests more upside around peak rates, he says. "Meanwhile, the BOE appears to be closer to being done." TD advises buying EUR/GBP, targeting 0.8850 and placing a stop loss at 0.8590. EUR/GBP rises to a four-week high of 0.8708, according to FactSet. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1252ET

