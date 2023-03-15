1408 GMT - Deliveroo is scheduled to report results for 2022 on Thursday. Revenue is forecast at 2.02 billion pounds ($2.46 billion), according to a consensus of 12 analysts' estimates provided by FactSet. For 2021, revenue was GBP1.82 billion. The food-delivery company's pretax loss is forecast at GBP254.8 million, according to an average of three analyst estimates provided by FactSet and compared with a pretax loss of GBP298.2 million in 2021. Investors will look for specific guidance for 2023 as the company said at its fourth-quarter update in January that management will provide guidance for the new year at 2022 results. At the January update, it did say adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to continue to improve in 2023. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

Global Bank, Economic Woes May Scupper UK Recovery Bid

1401 GMT - Concerns about the global banking system, inflation and the economy could derail attempts by the U.K. government to tackle the country's problems, Premier Miton Investors says. Wednesday's spring budget statement projected a better-than-expected economic outlook, while pension reforms went further than expected and measures to encourage more people to enter the workforce were positive, Premier Miton says. "However, all the good could easily get undone if the global issues around the banking system, interest rate increases and possible looming recession prove too much of a headwind; that's quite possible," Premier Miton's chief investment officer Neil Birrell writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Subsea 7's Rising Backlog Drives Margin Upside

1356 GMT - Subsea 7 reported strong 4Q22 results and exceptional order intake amid continued growth in tendering and improving pricing, and management expects to hit adjusted EBITDA margins of 15%-20% over the coming four years, Berenberg analysts say in a note. The contract pipeline is supported by national oil companies in Brazil and the Middle East along with the renewables segment, which sits on more than $1 billion of pre-backlog, the bank adds. "We remain bullish on the outlook...and reiterate our buy rating." Berenberg raises its price target to NOK155 from NOK125. (dominic.chopping@wsj.com)

UK Real Estate Seen as Overlooked in Spring Budget

1353 GMT - The U.K. government's Spring Budget was relatively quiet, says Jatin Ondhia, chief executive of Shojin Property Partners. However, as sky-high inflation is compounding the housing crisis, no news isn't necessarily good news, as building costs are through the roof and access to finance remains an issue for developers, further damaging efforts to boost the U.K.'s housing stock, Ondhia says. "While all eyes will remain on [Chancellor] Hunt and [Prime Minister] Sunak's conservative fiscal policies, the lack of decisive action on planning reforms, construction output and the lack of affordable homes could be a dangerous oversight. Evidently, the private sector will have to forge ahead to ensure property development continues at pace," he says in a market comment. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

European Banks' Main Risk From SVB Fallout Is ECB Raising Rates Less Than Expected

1350 GMT - European banks seem to have negligible direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, but they might still be hit by second-order effects from its collapse such as the European Central Bank potentially raising interest rates less than expected, Citi analysts say in a research note. "For the European banks, we see less risk of deposit flight and believe they have more liquid balance sheets," the Citi analysts say. However, a potentially lower terminal ECB rate due to SVB's collapse would likely be the biggest impact on European banks given the implications for their future profitability, Citi says. Citi says BBVA, Intesa Sanpaolo and Lloyds Banking Group are its top picks among European banks. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)

Chemring Update Could Prompt Shares to Gain Back Ground on Peers

1313 GMT - Chemring posted an encouraging update, which should merit a reversal on the weak stock performance versus peers, Berenberg analysts write in a research note. The U.K. defense's order cover for the current fiscal year increased to 90%, versus 89% a year ago, with an order book of GBP677 million by the end of February, a 4% increase since October and up 42% on the year. "Chemring's shares have been weak year-to-date, -7% versus U.K. peers +6%, and we think this update should have reversed some of this underperformance," the analysts say. The company also flagged increasing demand across its portfolio linked to the war in Ukraine and associated restocking, with both the Scottish and Norwegian businesses booking record order books, Berenberg says. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Keywords Studios Seen to Make Progress in Difficult Videogames Market

1234 GMT - Keywords Studios looks to be insulated from cycle risk and should prosper in a difficult environment for the underlying videogames market, Jefferies analysts say in a research note. The Irish provider of services to the videogame industry provided a qualitative, encouraging outlook at 2022 results. "The group continues to execute well and shows resilience in a post-Covid world in contrast to game developers," they say. "A trading update was offered earlier in the year, but today we learn that the group's expectations for the year remain well within reach." Jefferies has a buy rating for the stock with a price target of 3,600 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

FTSE 100 Falls as Banks, Financial Stocks Lose Ground

1230 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index drops 2.6%, or 196 points to 7440, with banks among the biggest fallers amid fears about the sector's health after the collapse of California's Silicon Valley Bank and problems at Switzerland's Credit Suisse. Barclays, Standard Chartered, NatWest, HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group fall, while insurers also retreat after Prudential's annual results. "The fresh banking sell-off has taken hold as fears rise to the surface about the sector's robustness, with the shadow of the SVB collapse still looming large," Hargreaves Lansdown's head of money and markets, Susannah Streeter, writes. Worries about the potential implications for the broader sector of news about "material weaknesses" in financial reporting at Credit Suisse are also weighing on sentiment, she adds.(philip.waller@wsj.com)

UK, European, Government Bonds Rally as Markets Become More Risk Averse

1226 GMT - U.K. gilts and European government bonds rally as investors become risk averse following the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank fallout, says Barclays covered bonds director Cristina Costa in a note. "Market sentiment has become much more risk averse as both equity and bondholders are still exposed to big losses," she says, "Bank shares have slumped and European government bonds rally," she says. The U.K. 10-year gilt yield is down 14 basis points on the day at 3.369%, according to Tradeweb. The German 10-year Bund yield is down 22 bps at 2.228%. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Trainline's Long-Term Growth Plan Depends on Rail-Industry Pay Deals

1217 GMT - Although Trainline posted a strong FY 2023 recovery in sales growth this would have been better without frequent rail strikes in the U.K., AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould says in a note. Since industrial action is out of its control, the travel company's alternative is to push bus and coach ticket sales, Mould says. "In one way, disruption to parts of the transport network gives Trainline an opportunity to highlight alternative ways to reach certain destinations. However, most people can't be bothered with the hassle and simply won't travel on strike days, so Trainline needs to hope acceptable pay deals are reached in the rail industry soon and it can get back to its long-term growth plan," Mould says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

