The FTSE 100 index closed down 3.8% Wednesday as the potential effect on global banking stemming from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. and problems at Switzerland's Credit Suisse affected investors. "Shockwaves still reverberate from the stresses in global banking sectors," Saxo UK trader William Marsters said in a note. Prudential, Glencore and Barclays were the day's biggest fallers, down 12%, 11%, and 9.1% respectively. United Utilities and Haleon, both up 1%, and Unite, up 0.4%, were the session's biggest risers.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Burberry Names Kate Ferry as Next CFO

Burberry Group PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Kate Ferry as chief financial officer with effect by early September 2023 at the latest.

---

Keywords Studios 2022 Revenue, Profit Rise Amid Sustained Demand

Keywords Studios PLC said Wednesday that revenue and pretax profit rose for 2022 as the company saw sustained demand for content and a continuing trend toward external service provision.

---

Balfour Beatty 2022 Profit Significantly Rose; Will Repurchase GBP150 Mln of Shares

Balfour Beatty PLC said Wednesday that its 2022 pretax profit significantly rose together with revenue, and it will repurchase a further 150 million pounds ($182.4 million) of shares over 2023.

---

Trainline FY 2023 Revenue Rose on International Ticket Sales Growth

Trainline PLC said Wednesday that its revenue for fiscal 2023 jumped on strong growth in net ticket sales, and that it sees its adjusted core earnings for the year in line with views.

---

Bloomsbury Publishing Sees FY 2023 Revenue, Profit Ahead of Views

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report revenue and profit materially ahead of views for fiscal 2023 after booking a strong performance at the end of the year.

---

Kin & Carta 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs

Kin & Carta PLC said Wednesday that pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 has widened on the back of higher costs due to macroeconomic pressures.

---

Hyve Group Agrees to GBP320 Mln Takeover by Providence Equity Partners

Hyve Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to a 320 million pound ($389.1 million) takeover by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLP.

---

Ferrexpo 2022 Profit, Revenue Fell Significantly Due to Ukraine War

Ferrexpo PLC said Wednesday that its 2022 pretax profit and revenue significantly fell, principally due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

---

IG Group 3Q Trading Revenue Fell on Lower Activity

IG Group Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that its third-quarter net trading revenue fell on lower market volatility and a 5% drop in active client numbers reflecting quieter market conditions.

---

Kingswood Holdings Sees 2022 Operating Profit Below Views on Delayed Transaction

Kingswood Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that operating profit for 2022 is anticipated to come in below the board expectations on the back of lower U.S. investment banking revenues and a delayed transaction.

---

Marshalls 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Adjustments; Sees 2023 Volumes Decreasing

Marshalls PLC said Wednesday its 2022 pretax profit significantly fell due to adjusting items, and said it expects 2023 volumes to reduce.

---

Chemring Order Book Increases, 90% of Expected Revenue Covered

Chemring Group PLC said Wednesday that its order book has increased 30% on year as 90% of the expected revenue is now covered, and that its expectations for fiscal 2023 are unchanged.

---

Centaur Media 2022 Profit, Revenue Rose; Declares Second Special Dividend

Centaur Media PLC said Wednesday that 2022 revenue and pretax profit rose, and declared a second special dividend for the year.

---

Tremor International Says It Isn't Currently In a Sales Process

Tremor International Ltd. on Wednesday confirmed it isn't currently in a sale process as it responded to press speculation.

---

Versarien Raises GBP318,000 Via Share Placing

Versarien PLC said Wednesday that it has raised 318,000 pounds ($386,656) through a share placing and that proceeds will be used to continue the commercialization work of its products.

---

SigmaRoc Wins Around $18 Mln as Claim Against Swedish Government Succeeds

SigmaRoc PLC said Wednesday that its claim to seek compensation from Sweden over a land-use restrictions dispute has been successful.

---

FDM Group 2022 Pretax Profit Rise Driven by North America Sales

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit in 2022 rose, as revenue was driven by sales in North America, and that it has proposed a dividend.

---

4imprint 2022 Revenue, Profit Rose; Declares Special Dividend

4imprint Group PLC said Wednesday that revenue and pretax profit rose significantly in 2022 after it booked strong momentum and that it was proposing a special dividend.

---

Ariana Resources Sees 2023 Gold Production From Turkish Mine Decreasing

Ariana Resources PLC said Wednesday that gold production from its 23.5%-owned Kiziltepe mine in Turkey is expected to decrease in 2023.

---

TruFin 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed in Line With Views, Is Confident About Year Ahead

TruFin PLC on Wednesday said its pretax loss for 2022 narrowed slightly, in line with expectations, and that it is confident about the year ahead.

---

Reabold Resources Gets GBP18.7 Mln Takeover Proposal From Portillion SPV O&G

Reabold Resources PLC said Wednesday that it has received an unsolicited takeover approach from Kamran Sattar on behalf of Portillion SPV O&G worth around 18.7 million pounds ($22.7 million) which it believes undervalues the company.

---

Petra Diamonds Raises $72.1 Mln in Fourth Diamond Tender

Petra Diamonds Ltd. said Wednesday that it sold 505,398 diamond carats in the fourth tender of fiscal 2023 for $72.1 million, up from 305,366 carats for $42.3 million in the third tender.

---

Advanced Medical Solutions 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Declares Increased Dividend

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit rose in 2022, driven by strong sales in both units, and that it proposed an increased dividend.

---

Frontier IP Swung to 1H Pretax Loss on Fall in Value of Exscientia Shares

Frontier IP Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a first-half pretax loss, driven by the fall in the value of its shares in Exscientia.

---

HSBC cuts some senior dealmaker salaries by 25% -- Financial News

Newly-promoted managing directors in dealmaking roles will receive smaller salaries

---

Ocean Harvest Technology to Float on London's Junior AIM

Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC said Wednesday that it plans to float on London's junior AIM with trading expected to start on March 29.

---

AltynGold Gold Output, Revenue Rose in 2022; Production Slipped in 4Q

AltynGold PLC said Wednesday that gold production and revenue rose in 2022, but that overall ore production slipped in the final quarter.

---

Europa Oil & Gas CEO Steps Down; CFO William Holland Named Successor

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC said Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Simon Oddie has decided to retire from the role with immediate effect, and named Chief Financial Officer William Holland as its new CEO.

---

Dianomi Cofounders Step Down from Roles, Board with Immediate Effect

Dianomi PLC said Wednesday that cofounders Raphael Queisser and Cabell De Marcellus will step down from their roles as chief operating officer and chief technology officer, respectively, and from the board with immediate effect.

---

Purplebricks in Discussions With Strike Ltd. Over Participation in Sales Process

Purplebricks Group PLC said Wednesday that it has been in discussions with Strike Ltd. over their potential participation in the formal sales process for the company.

---

Severfield Buys Voortman Steel Construction to Expand European Presence

Severfield PLC said Wednesday that is has agreed with Voortman Steel Construction Holding BV to buy the Netherlands-based company for 24 million euros ($25.8 million) to gain further access to the European market.

---

Dialight Says Sanmina Litigation to Go to Court

Dialight PLC said Wednesday that a court has denied a motion for summary judgment from its former manufacturing partner Sanmina Corp. to dismiss certain elements of Dialight's claims and counter-claims in relation to the termination of their manufacturing services agreement.

---

Synergia Energy Shares Fall After Going Concern Warning

Synergia Energy Ltd. shares fell up to 14% on Wednesday after the company said its half-year pretax loss widened and it said there is material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

---

John Lewis Partnership Appoints First CEO

John Lewis Partnership PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Nish Kankiwala as the group's first chief executive officer, with effect on March 27.

---

Volution Appoints Nigel Lingwood Chair Designate; Paul Hollingworth to Step Down

Volution Group PLC said Wednesday that Nigel Lingwood has been appointed chair designate and will succeed Paul Hollingworth as nonexecutive chair, effective June 23.

---

Polyus 2022 Revenue, Gold Sales Fell on Lower Production

Polyus PJSC said Wednesday that its 2022 revenue and gold sales both declined on year on lower production.

MARKET TALK:

Deliveroo Set for Higher Revenue, Narrowed Pretax Loss for 2022

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1359ET