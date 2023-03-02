Beazley 2022 Pretax Profit Hurt by Investment Losses But Beat Forecast

Beazley PLC on Thursday reported a 48% fall in pretax profit for last year due to investment losses, which offset a strong underwriting performance, but beat market forecasts.

---

Flutter Entertainment 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed as Recreational Customer Base Grew

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Thursday that pretax loss for 2022 narrowed as revenue rose as it booked growth in the recreational customer base.

MARKET TALK:

Hunting Growing Its Order Book

1359 GMT - Hunting posted a small Ebitda beat in 2022 and net debt growth is funding working capital to deliver an increasing order book, Jefferies analysts say in a research note. The energy services group's total order book of $473 million at the end of 2022 has more than doubled from $212 million at the end of 2021, they say. The separate announcement of the Hunting 2030 Strategy aims to build with long-term Ebitda margin target of 15%, they add. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a 250 pence price target. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

---

Haleon's Sales Could Suffer From Consumers Trading Down

1349 GMT - Haleon reported an adjusted gross profit margin fall in 2022 due to higher freight and commodity costs as well as unfavorable foreign-exchange movements, Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar says as shares trade down 3.3%. The consumer-healthcare business seems to be trying to offset inflation, foreign-exchange losses and other cost pressures by raising prices and forward buying, she says. Amid this backdrop, Haleon is at risk that consumers could trade down to cheaper unbranded alternatives given the cost-of-living crisis and falling real wages, she says. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

M&G Takeover Rumors Attract Muted Market Response

1245 GMT - M&G shares edge 0.2% lower following reports that Australian banking group Macquarie was considering a potential takeover of the FTSE 100-listed investment manager. Macquarie is at the early stages of exploring an approach to M&G, which has a market capitalization of just over GBP5 billion, Sky News cited sources as saying. "Bid chatter about Macquarie potentially lining up a takeover bid for M&G didn't trigger a rally in the target's share price," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, writes. "That suggests the market is sceptical about a deal emerging, or that a bid premium won't be generous." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

Taylor Wimpey Looks Less Pessimistic than Peers

1213 GMT - Taylor Wimpey reported much less pessimistic 2022 results than peer Persimmon, Interactive Investor says. The house builder's order book fell to GBP2.15 billion from GBP2.9 billion on year amid weakness in the housing market, but CEO Jennie Daly said trading was starting to show signs of improvement, stemming a more aggressive slide in its share price, Interactive head of investment Victoria Scholar notes in a market comment. "Hopes that we could be approaching peak central bank rates provided a tailwind to shares including Taylor Wimpey in the [house building] sector at the start of 2023, although that optimism has been tapering off in recent weeks amid signs that inflation figures are taking a lot longer than hoped to normalize," Scholar says. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Metro Bank Is Turning the Page, Says Jefferies

1155 GMT - Metro Bank's 2022 results showed strength in execution to shift the asset side to higher yielding loans and the liability side to lower cost deposits, says Jefferies in a note. It sees the bank's guidance of mid-single digit return on tangible equity in 2024 as a good staging post. "The drivers are margin expansion as the bank capitalizes on its low cost deposit base (...) and generates operating leverage," say analysts at the U.S. bank. Jefferies, which expects Metro Bank to be profitable in 2023, rates the stock buy and raises its target price to 190 pence from 148 pence. Shares fall 3.7% at 144.4 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Risk Remains in Babcock's Turnaround Story, Citi Says

1147 GMT - At the heart of Babcock International Group's investment case is a turnaround story but risk remains as it takes time to manage out legacy issues and reform the culture of an organization, says Citi in a note, cutting its rating on the stock to neutral from buy. "The new management team have a demonstrable track record of bringing greater cohesion and focus to Defense companies, however, managing out legacy issues is still a source of concern for us," says analyst Samuel Burgess, adding that the 2023 results--including those from its audit--will mark a significant milestone. Citi cuts its price target on the stock to 370 pence from 405 pence. Shares fall 2.0% at 322.6 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Haleon's 2023 Guidance Seen Confident, But Implies EPS Downgrade

1142 GMT - Haleon's 4Q performance came in ahead of expectations and its 2023 guidance shows confidence in the group's prospects, Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo says in a note. The consumer-healthcare business currently expects 2023 organic growth in the range of between 4% and 6% in a like-for-like basis, while market consensus is looking for 4.1%, he says. However, "broadly flat" operating margin guidance implies a middle-single-digit downgrade to consensus EPS, Deboo adds. In a positive tone, the guidance follows a robust start to the year, driven by strong cold/flu season in 1Q, making Haleon confident in delivering within the medium-term range, they add. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

