The FTSE 100 index edged up to close 0.37% higher on Thursday after spending most of the session in the red. "We've also seen a plethora of earnings announcements which have by and large been quite positive, but where the guidance has been slightly underwhelming hence today's weakness in the FTSE100," said chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK Michael Hewson earlier in the day. Losses from insurer Beazley, consumer-healthcare business Haleon and asset manager Schroders were partly offset by gains amid well-received results at building materials company CRH which boosted shares 8.0%.

Pearson's Outlook to Take Center Stage at 2022 Results -- Earnings Preview

Pearson PLC is scheduled to report results for 2022 on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

Macquarie Mulls Takeover Bid for M&G, Sky News Reports

--Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd. is in the early stages of exploring a bid for M&G PLC but the valuation of any proposal is unclear, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

Aukett Swanke to Buy Torpedo Factory Group

Aukett Swanke Group PLC said Thursday it has agreed to buy Torpedo Factory Group Ltd., an integrator of technology systems, for 2.8 million pounds ($3.4 million) to be paid in stock.

Angus Energy Shares Rise on Additional Funding, Appointment of New CEO

Angus Energy PLC shares rose on Thursday after the company said it has secured additional funding, and that it has appointed Richard Herbert as chief executive officer among other changes to the board.

PPHE Hotel Group Discussing EUR250 Mln Fund for Hotel Acquisition Strategy

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd. said Thursday it was in discussions with a potential investor regarding the launch of a new European hospitality Real Estate fund of up to 250 million euros ($266.8 million).

Plant Health Care Shares Rise on US Commercial Approval for Fungicide

Plant Health Care PLC shares rose Thursday after it said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has commercially approved its novel peptide fungicide.

Begbies Traynor's Eddisons Buys Mark Jenkinson & Son

Begbies Traynor Group PLC said Thursday that its Eddisons property advisory and transactional services division is buying Mark Jenkinson & Son, a firm of chartered surveyors, for 400,000 pounds ($481,040) in cash.

Spire Healthcare Swings to 2022 Pretax Profit

Spire Healthcare Group PLC on Thursday swung to a 2022 pretax profit and said it expects continued top-line growth amid strong demand.

Esken in Talks to Sell Renewables Unit; Exploring Sale of Aviation Business

Esken Ltd. said Wednesday that it is in the process of selling Esken Renewables and exploring a sale of its aviation business, primarily London Southend Airport in Essex, as it looks to pay down debt and provide liquidity.

Saga Ends Talks With Open Insurance Over Underwriting Business Sale

Saga PLC said Thursday that talks with Open Insurance Technologies Pty Ltd. related to the sale of its underwriting business Acromas Insurance Company Ltd. have ended without any agreement.

Subsea 7 Agrees Deal to Raise Stake in Seaway 7 to 93.9%

Subsea 7 SA said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire a further 21.5% stake in Seaway 7 ASA, a Norwegian provider of offshore wind farm construction services, bringing its total holding to 93.9%.

Cairn Homes 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Sales; Plans EUR40 Mln Buyback

Cairn Homes PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit and revenue increased significantly on higher volumes, and outlined a 40 million-euro ($42.7 million) share buyback program.

PPHE Hotel Group Swung to 2022 Pretax Profit as Revenue Rose on Rising Demand

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd. said Thursday it swung to a pretax profit for 2022 as revenue rose and beat market expectations on increased demand, and that the booking momentum has continued into January and February.

Vesuvius 2022 Profit, Revenue Rose After Market-Share Gains

Vesuvius PLC said Thursday that pretax profit and revenue rose in 2022 as it made market-share gains despite tough markets and inflationary cost pressures.

GreenX Metals' Shares Halted on ASX Pending Capital Raising

GreenX Metals Ltd. said Thursday that trading in its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange have been suspended ahead of a planned capital raising announcement.

Coats Group 2022 Pretax Profit Fell Amid Slowed 2H Sales; Raises Dividend

Coats Group PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit fell on year amid slowing sales in the second half-year, but increased its medium-term target and raised its dividend.

Tyman 2022 Profit Slips on Lower Sales Volumes, Despite Revenue Rise

Tyman PLC said Thursday that its 2022 pretax profit slipped slightly on lower sales volumes, a restructuring charge and marginally higher net finance costs, though revenue rose 13%.

Vertu Motors Five-Month Performance in Line With Views; Sees Lower Debt in FY 2023

Vertu Motors PLC said Thursday that its five-month performance was in line with board expectations while trading conditions are normalizing following an exceptional period across the sector.

Fiske Swung to 1H Profit on Lower Operating Expenses

Fiske PLC said Thursday that it swung to a pretax profit in the first half of fiscal 2023, as a reduction in operating expenses offset lower commission revenue.

Funding Circle Swings to Pretax Loss in 2022; Delays Medium-Term Target

Funding Circle Holdings PLC on Thursday reported a swing to pretax loss for 2022, as earnings fell due to government-guaranteed loan schemes ending, and said it has pushed back its medium-term target.

Victorian Plumbing Says FY 2023 Started Strongly, Five-Month Revenue Rose 10%

Victorian Plumbing Group PLC said Thursday that it has had a strong start to the new fiscal year to date, with revenue growth of 10% over the five months ended Feb. 28.

Totally Shares Fall After FY 2023 Earnings Warning

Totally PLC shares fell Thursday after it said it expects fiscal 2023 earnings to miss market expectations from the combined effects of high inflation, national strikes and clinical workforce shortages.

Flutter Entertainment 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed; Sees 2023 US Operations Ebitda Positive -- Update

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Thursday that its pretax loss narrowed for 2022 as revenue grew, and that it expects its U.S. operations to be Ebitda positive for 2023.

National Express 2022 Pretax Loss Widens; Dividend Reinstated

National Express Group PLC said Thursday that its 2022 pretax loss widened after booking higher costs, and that it plans to reinstate the dividend.

Brooks Macdonald 1H Pretax Profit Fell, Backs FY 2023 Views

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC reported on Thursday a decline in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023, dragged by lower revenue and higher costs, while funds under management rose.

Capital & Regional Swung to 2022 Pretax Profit, Reintroduces Final Dividend

Capital & Regional PLC said Thursday that it swung to a pretax profit in 2022 and revenue rose on improved net rental income, and reintroduced a final dividend.

HSS Hire to Report Market Beating 2022 Adjusted Ebitda

HSS Hire Group PLC said Thursday that it expects to report market beating adjusted Ebitda for 2022 on revenue that rose 10% on a like-for-like basis following a strong performance from its rental and service businesses.

Metro Bank 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed on Higher Interest Rates

Metro Bank PLC on Thursday reported a narrowed pretax loss for 2022 having benefited from higher interest margin and as legacy issues regarding U.K. regulatory investigations closed during the year.

Grafton Group 2022 Profit, Revenue Rose as Trading Normalizes

Grafton Group PLC said Thursday that its 2022 pretax profit and revenue rose, with trading returning to more normalized levels and a strong performance from its businesses, brands and market positions.

Schroders 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Mark-To-Market Movements, Acquisition-Related Costs

Schroders PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit fell due to mark-to-market movements and acquisition-related costs, and that 2023 started positively, particularly in its Schroders Solutions division.

Hunting PLC 2022 Earnings, Revenue Rose; Sets Out 2030 Strategy for Growth

Hunting PLC said Thursday that it booked higher earnings in 2022, driven by increased revenue, and outlined a new strategy to 2030 to grow and stabilize profit through to the end of the decade.

Capita 2022 Pretax Profit Hurt by Lower Disposal Gains, Impairment

Capita PLC on Thursday reported a 78% fall in pretax profit last year due to lower disposal gains, and after booking an impairment in its accounts against businesses within the portfolio division.

London Stock Exchange 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Lower Costs, Raises Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Thursday that pretax profit for 2022 rose on the back of lower costs and supported by positive progress across all divisions, and raised its dividend.

ITV 2022 Revenue, Profit Rose After Strong Studios Division Performance

ITV PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit and revenue rose as its ITV studios division revenue grew 19%.

Melrose Industries 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed, Beating Consensus

Melrose Industries PLC said Thursday that its 2022 pretax loss narrowed, beating consensus, as revenue rose, and that the recovery in the aerospace sector is well under way.

Taylor Wimpey 2022 Pretax Profit Rose But 2023 Sales Seen Falling

Taylor Wimpey PLC said Thursday that pretax profit grew in 2022 on higher selling prices, though it expects sales to fall in 2023.

Haleon 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Inaugurates Dividend

Haleon PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit slightly fell on the back of increased costs, and that it has started to payout dividends.

