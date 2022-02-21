Log in
FTSE 100 Closed Lower on Russia-Ukraine Crisis -2-

02/21/2022 | 12:17pm EST
0957 GMT - Economic activity in the U.K.'s private sector accelerated sharply in February as consumer service providers benefited from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, according to preliminary data from a purchasing managers survey. The IHS Markit/CIPS composite PMI increased to 60.2 in February from 54.2 in January, an eight-month high. The gain was led by services, particularly by the recovery in consumer spending on travel, leisure, and entertainment, the report says. Severe inflationary pressures persisted amid higher wages, energy bills and raw material costs, it says. "With the PMI's ... accelerating markedly in February and cost pressures intensifying ..., the odds of an increasingly aggressive policy tightening have shortened, with a third back-to-back rate rise looking increasingly inevitable in March," IHS Markit says.


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.39% 7484.33 Delayed Quote.1.75%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. -1.62% 59 Delayed Quote.6.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.83% 78.7158 Delayed Quote.2.97%
