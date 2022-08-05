FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as -2

0824 GMT - Sterling should weaken further against the dollar as the Bank of England's latest policy decision has encouraged markets to price in more interest rate cuts for next year and beyond, MUFG Bank says. The BOE on Thursday lifted its key rate 50 basis points to 1.75% but it forecast a recession from the fourth quarter and expects inflation to undershoot its target by a larger amount in three years' time, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman says in a note. "It sends a strong dovish signal that lower rates will be needed once upside inflation risks have passed in the near-term." MUFG expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.1790 by the end of the third quarter. GBP/USD drops 0.1% to 1.2148. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Hargreaves Lansdown's FY 2023 Revenue Could Be at Top End of Guidance

0810 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown reported a better-than-expected FY 2022 performance while its revenue margin for FY 2023 is likely to be at the top end of its new guidance, Shore Capital analyst Ben Williams says in a research note as the company's shares rise 3.2%. Besides higher revenue, the retail-investment platform also expects lower costs backed on technology investments, Williams says. The investor focus, however, is likely to remain on the FY 2026 targeted existing business net inflows of GBP10 million, GBP5 billion into active savings and GBP5 billion into the forthcoming augmented advice, he says. Shore has a hold recommendation on the stock. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

WPP Share Price Looks Modest for Company With Strong Prospects

0801 GMT - WPP's current share price looks extremely modest for a well-managed, market-leading, global company that offers the prospect of strong medium-term growth and cash generation, Shore Capital's Roddy Davidson says in a research note. The London-based advertising group's shares look to have suffered disproportionately from worries over advertising spending, he says. "More broadly, we believe that WPP is extremely well placed to drive growth by harnessing its deep digital skill set, extensive resources, and comprehensive global offering to add substantial value to its blue-chip client base and to capitalize on a positive medium-term advertising spend backdrop," Davidson says. Shore Capital has a buy rating on the stock. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

