Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as -2-

08/05/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0824 GMT - Sterling should weaken further against the dollar as the Bank of England's latest policy decision has encouraged markets to price in more interest rate cuts for next year and beyond, MUFG Bank says. The BOE on Thursday lifted its key rate 50 basis points to 1.75% but it forecast a recession from the fourth quarter and expects inflation to undershoot its target by a larger amount in three years' time, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman says in a note. "It sends a strong dovish signal that lower rates will be needed once upside inflation risks have passed in the near-term." MUFG expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.1790 by the end of the third quarter. GBP/USD drops 0.1% to 1.2148. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

---

Hargreaves Lansdown's FY 2023 Revenue Could Be at Top End of Guidance

0810 GMT - Hargreaves Lansdown reported a better-than-expected FY 2022 performance while its revenue margin for FY 2023 is likely to be at the top end of its new guidance, Shore Capital analyst Ben Williams says in a research note as the company's shares rise 3.2%. Besides higher revenue, the retail-investment platform also expects lower costs backed on technology investments, Williams says. The investor focus, however, is likely to remain on the FY 2026 targeted existing business net inflows of GBP10 million, GBP5 billion into active savings and GBP5 billion into the forthcoming augmented advice, he says. Shore has a hold recommendation on the stock. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

WPP Share Price Looks Modest for Company With Strong Prospects

0801 GMT - WPP's current share price looks extremely modest for a well-managed, market-leading, global company that offers the prospect of strong medium-term growth and cash generation, Shore Capital's Roddy Davidson says in a research note. The London-based advertising group's shares look to have suffered disproportionately from worries over advertising spending, he says. "More broadly, we believe that WPP is extremely well placed to drive growth by harnessing its deep digital skill set, extensive resources, and comprehensive global offering to add substantial value to its blue-chip client base and to capitalize on a positive medium-term advertising spend backdrop," Davidson says. Shore Capital has a buy rating on the stock. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1238ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.01% 0.57219 Delayed Quote.6.57%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.65% 1.20779 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.20% 0.640504 Delayed Quote.9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.77343 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.8432 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.61% 1.01846 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
FTSE 100 -0.11% 7439.74 Delayed Quote.0.86%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 4.98% 885.8 Delayed Quote.-37.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.47% 0.010444 Delayed Quote.4.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.012602 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.62488 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.64% 0.827924 Delayed Quote.11.47%
WPP PLC -8.76% 814.6 Delayed Quote.-20.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pMan arrested for driving drunk through New Mexico parade
RE
01:06pIslamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan's capital
RE
01:03pU.s. natgas drilling rig count up four to 161 in week to aug 5 -…
RE
01:03pHate crimes surge in Canada during pandemic
RE
01:01pBig U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
RE
01:00pUkraine buries agricultural 'titan' killed in missile strike
RE
12:53pPutin and Erdogan agreed on partial payments for gas in roubles -Interfax
RE
12:48pU.S. job growth surges in July easing recession fears
RE
12:46pBlast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, eight killed - official
RE
12:41pU.S. Senate Leader Schumer says excise tax on stock buybacks included in climate and tax bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth seen slowing in July; but far from recession levels
2China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets
3BAYER AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
4Analysis-Banks are Twitter deal escape hatch Musk would struggle with
5ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS