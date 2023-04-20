1321 GMT - Dunelm Group's third-quarter results topped expectations, but the U.K. homeware retailer has potential to do even better, Peel Hunt says. Revenues of GBP423 million represented a record 3Q performance and came in GBP16m ahead of Peel's forecast, the brokerage says. "Sales momentum is strong, but the market opportunity is bigger," Peel analysts say in a note. "With earnings momentum likely to move forward in the coming months, the shares remain one of our sector top picks." Peel reiterates its buy rating and 1375 pence price target on the shares, which fall 1% to 1126p. Dunelm is a Peel Hunt corporate client. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

