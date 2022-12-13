FTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data -2

1327 GMT - BP is doing better than expected in 2022, but the oil major's outlook still merits caution, Baader Europe Research says in a note, upgrading its recommendation to add from reduce and its target price to 567 pence from 442p. Baader has increased its net profit and earnings-per-share forecasts for 2022 following BP's "stellar" nine-month results and strong oil and gas prices. "In particular, elevated gas prices are expected to support the company's results in the medium term, boosting dividend payments and share buybacks." Still, BP's expanding activities in low and renewable energy are high-capex, low-return investments, a fact that its estimates for Ebitda and discounted cash flow growth reflect, says Baader. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

BOE Likely to Start Selling Long-Dated Gilts From APF in 1Q 2023

1411 GMT - The Bank of England is expected to start selling long-dated gilts from the asset purchase facility in the first quarter of 2023, says RBC senior associate Megum Muhic in a note. "Given that the Bank has chosen to start the unwind of its financial stability gilt purchase, it also implies that the Bank deems 'risks to market functioning are judged to have subsided'. We therefore do not think the Bank will want to wait until Q2 2023 to start selling longs from its APF portfolio," he says. However, the APF long-dated gilt sales operation will not start until the emergency gilt purchase holdings are fully unwound, Muhic says. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Chemring Flags Rush For Energetics Products

0912 ET - UK-based Chemring says buyers of its energetics products -- such as decoy flares for Lockheed Martin F-35 combat jets and explosive bolts used on NASA rockets -- are taking out longer term contracts to ensure supplies. Energetics are among the myriad of materials and components facing supply chain challenges in the aerospace and defense sector. Chemring's unit sales in the segment rose 40% in its latest fiscal year. (doug.cameron@wsj.com)

