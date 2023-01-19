FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.1% as Early Year Optimism Runs Into Turbulence

The FTSE 100 closed down 1.1% on Thursday following on from weakness in the U.S. and some profit taking, CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. "Today's biggest fallers have included house builders after the latest RICS house price balance survey fall further into negative territory from -26% in November to -42% in December. All regions across England are showing falls in prices, weighing on the likes of Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Berkeley Group," he says. Persimmon ended 5.6% down, Taylor Wimpey finished 3.9% in the red and Berkeley Group closed down 4.0%

Companies News:

Sage Group 1Q Growth Met Expectations; Backs FY 2023 Guidance

Sage Group PLC said Thursday that growth was in line with expectations in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and it backed its guidance for the full year.

---

Harbour Energy Sees 2022 Ebitdax Increase on Robust Production

Harbour Energy PLC said Thursday that it expects to nearly double its Ebitdax for 2022 after achieving a production for the year at the top end of its guidance amid lower costs.

---

Informa Expects to Beat 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Operating Profit Guidance

Informa PLC said Thursday that it expects to report higher revenue and adjusted operating profit for 2022 and to beat its previous guidance, after a strong performance which has continued into this year.

---

Melrose Industries' Demerging Business Beat Its 2022 Expectations

Melrose Industries PLC said Thursday that its combined automotive, powder metallurgy and hydrogen businesses--set to be spun off--exceeded its expectations in 2022, with a combined rise in revenue and operating profit.

---

Deliveroo 4Q Gross Transaction Value Grew 6%; 2H Adjusted Ebitda Was Breakeven

Deliveroo PLC said Thursday that fourth-quarter gross transaction value, or GTV, growth was 6% year-on-year, and that adjusted Ebitda in the second half was approximately breakeven for all operations.

---

Boohoo Sees FY 2023 Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Decline in Line With Market Views

Boohoo Group PLC said Thursday that it expects adjusted Ebitda for fiscal 2023 to be in line with market expectations following a revenue fall in the four months ended December.

---

Dr. Martens 3Q Revenue Misses Board's Expectations

Dr. Martens PLC said Thursday that third-quarter revenue was below its expectations, blaming slower than expected direct-to-consumer growth in America as well as operational issues at its new Los Angeles distribution centre.

---

PensionBee 2022 Revenue, Asset Base Rose as Inflows Climbed

PensionBee Group PLC said Thursday that 2022 revenue and assets under administration rose, amid strong inflows as it set out long-term targets.

---

Frontier Developments Swung to 1H Operating Profit; Sees Earnings Growth for FY 2023

Frontier Developments PLC said Thursday that it expects to increase its earnings in fiscal 2023, despite lower revenue expectations, after swinging to an operating profit in the first half.

---

AJ Bell's 1Q Total Assets Under Management Rose

AJ Bell PLC said Thursday that total assets under management for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 rose as it achieved robust gross and net inflows against a "continued challenging backdrop."

---

Workspace Group Says 3Q Demand Was Resilient; Rent Rose

Workspace Group PLC said Thursday that rent roll in the third quarter rose and customer demand remained resilient though the number of enquiries and lettings fell.

---

Dunelm Expects FY 2023 Profit Ahead of Market Views on Robust 2Q Trading

Dunelm Group PLC said Thursday that performance for fiscal 2023 is ahead of current market expectations after increased sales for the second quarter thanks to positive demand for autumn and winter products.

---

Premier Foods Reports Strong 3Q Performance; Expects to Meet FY 2023 Views

Premier Foods PLC said Thursday that it had a strong third quarter performance, supported by its major grocery brands, and expects to meet the board's expectations for the year.

---

Hotel Chocolat Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views After Record Christmas Performance

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC said Thursday that it continues to perform in line with market expectations following a record performance over the Christmas period, but that it remains cautious about consumer sentiment.

---

PayPoint 3Q Net Revenue Rose

PayPoint PLC said Thursday that group net revenue from continuing operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 rose 9.8%, and that revenue from its e-commerce division increased 51%.

---

Ashtead Technology Shareholder BP Inv2B Bidco Sells 15.5M Shares at 310 Pence Each

Numis Securities Ltd. said Thursday that it has sold 15.5 million shares in Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC on behalf of BP Inv2B Bidco Ltd. at 310 pence each.

---

Gear4Music Shares Tumble on 3Q Lower Profit

Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC shares dropped on Thursday as profit in the three months to December slid amid sluggish consumer sentiment and postal disruptions.

---

Marshalls 2022 Revenue Rose 22%; Sees Adjusted Profit Meeting Market Views

Marshalls PLC said Thursday that revenue rose 22% in 2022 on the back of acquiring Marley Group, and it sees adjusted pretax profit meeting market views.

---

Elementis Had Solid 4Q; Expects to Meet 2022 Underlying Operating Profit Forecast

Elementis PLC said Thursday that it had a solid performance over the fourth quarter of last year and expects to report underlying operating profit in line with market forecasts, and above the prior year.

---

Eurowag to Post 2022 Net Revenue Increase on Higher Customer Numbers

W.A.G. Payment Solutions PLC said Thursday that it expects 2022 net revenue to rise in line with guidance on higher customer numbers, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

---

Bakkavor Sees 2022 Profit in Line With Views on Robust UK Revenue Growth

Bakkavor Group PLC said Thursday that performance for 2022 has been in line with expectations as revenue reached a record high supported by higher pricing in the U.K.

---

Craneware Shares Fall as Professional Services Revenue Unlikely to Recover; 1H Revenue Rose

Craneware PLC shares fell Thursday after it said that it no longer assumes professional services revenue will recover to historic levels in fiscal 2023, though first-half revenue and adjusted Ebitda met its expectations.

---

ReNeuron Group Cuts 40% of Staff, Cash Extended into 2024

ReNeuron Group PLC said Thursday that it has reduced the company's headcount by 40% with a subsequent reduction in costs which now extends its cash into 2024.

---

UK regulator's ESG boss says greenwashing fines 'will come' -- Financial News

The FCA's director of ESG said the regulator did not 'want to go straight for the stick' by handing out penalties for greenwashing

---

Finsbury Food 1H Sales Rose 15% on Price Recoveries; Sees FY 2023 Meeting Views

Finsbury Food Group PLC said Thursday that sales for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose 15% on year, driven by price recovery initiatives on consistent volumes, and that it expects to meet full-year market views.

---

Luceco Shares Rise After Backing of 2022 Adjusted Operating Profit Guidance

Luceco PLC shares rose on Thursday after the group said it expects to deliver adjusted operating profit for 2022 at the upper end of its guidance after a fourth-quarter performance in line with expectations, and that its chief financial officer will step down.

---

Centaur Media Sees 2022 Revenue, Profit Rising; To Pay Special Dividend

Centaur Media PLC said Thursday that it expects to report a revenue and profit rise in 2022 and it will pay a special dividend, but maintained a cautious global outlook for 2023.

---

Zotefoams Sees 2022 Profit, Revenue Ahead of Market Views on Strong Pricing

Zotefoams PLC said Thursday that it expects profit for 2022 to be ahead of market expectations and above the prior year, driven by pricing actions used to offset cost inflation.

---

Energean 2022 Adjusted Earnings Nearly Doubled; Revenue Rose

Energean PLC said Thursday that its adjusted earnings nearly doubled in 2022 and revenue significantly rose.

---

Distribution Finance Loan Book Rose in 2022

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC said Thursday that its loan book was up 76% at the end of 2022, and that despite rising funding costs it has maintained a strong net interest margin of at least 6%.

---

Judges Scientific Sees 2022 Adjusted EPS Modestly Beating Market Views

Judges Scientific PLC said Thursday that it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to modestly exceed market expectations, reflecting solid organic growth and its first contributions from the Geotek acquisition.

---

Headlam Expects to Beat 2022 Market Views on Commercial Sector Sales

Headlam Group PLC said Thursday that revenue and underlying pretax profit for 2022 are expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations on performances from the commercial sector and its Europe-markets, coupled with support from product price inflation.

---

Network International Flags Inflation Hit to 2023 Ebitda Margins

Network International Holdings PLC said Thursday that inflationary pressures, and in particular rising employee costs, will slow its Ebitda margin expansion this year, and that it expects to report an underlying earnings increase for 2022 in line with market views.

---

Mode Global Shares Drop After Unsuccessful Fundraising Efforts, CEO Resigns

Mode Global Holdings PLC shares fell Thursday after it said recent fundraising efforts have been unsuccessful and it was mulling disposals, and Chief Executive Officer Rita Liu resigned from her position.

---

Secure Trust Bank's New Business Lending Fell in 4Q Amid Tightened Credit Criteria

Secure Trust Bank PLC said Thursday that new business lending fell 11% in the fourth quarter after the company tightened credit criteria due to the current macroeconomic environment.

---

Kooth Sees 2022 Revenue in Line Market Views as Expansion Progresses

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1254ET