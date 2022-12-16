FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise -2

1401 GMT - Bodycote's margins could face pressure amid a potential slowdown in global industrial production in 2023, Numis Securities says, downgrading the heat-treatment company to hold from buy. While growth in Bodycote's automotive and general industrial operations may slow, civil-aerospace recovery momentum could support group volumes next year, the brokerage says. "We've cut our target price from 800 pence to 610p to reflect the lower growth trajectory and sector de-rating," Numis analyst Dominic Convey says in a note. "Mindful that the sector has bounced since the end of September, we see more downside risk in the near-term for the sector's more cyclical exposed names." Shares fall 5% to 559p. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Fresnillo Faces Operational Risks in 2023

1434 GMT - Fresnillo faces operational risks in 2023, Peel Hunt says, downgrading the Mexican silver miner to hold from add. While the company's outlook for 2023 appears stronger than it was a year ago, risks remain at several of its mines, Peel says. "The commissioning of Juanicipio continues to go slower than we anticipated, while the grades at Saucito and Cienega remain on the low side," Peel analysts say in a note, adding that Fresnillo's shares--down 0.2% at 852 pence--are trading ahead of the brokerage's 800p target price. "Fresnillo's shares have been volatile in 4Q, with a low of nearly 700p and highs of just over 900p and we believe this will continue as we enter 2023," the analysts say. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

