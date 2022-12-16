Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise -2-

12/16/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1401 GMT - Bodycote's margins could face pressure amid a potential slowdown in global industrial production in 2023, Numis Securities says, downgrading the heat-treatment company to hold from buy. While growth in Bodycote's automotive and general industrial operations may slow, civil-aerospace recovery momentum could support group volumes next year, the brokerage says. "We've cut our target price from 800 pence to 610p to reflect the lower growth trajectory and sector de-rating," Numis analyst Dominic Convey says in a note. "Mindful that the sector has bounced since the end of September, we see more downside risk in the near-term for the sector's more cyclical exposed names." Shares fall 5% to 559p. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

Fresnillo Faces Operational Risks in 2023

1434 GMT - Fresnillo faces operational risks in 2023, Peel Hunt says, downgrading the Mexican silver miner to hold from add. While the company's outlook for 2023 appears stronger than it was a year ago, risks remain at several of its mines, Peel says. "The commissioning of Juanicipio continues to go slower than we anticipated, while the grades at Saucito and Cienega remain on the low side," Peel analysts say in a note, adding that Fresnillo's shares--down 0.2% at 852 pence--are trading ahead of the brokerage's 800p target price. "Fresnillo's shares have been volatile in 4Q, with a low of nearly 700p and highs of just over 900p and we believe this will continue as we enter 2023," the analysts say. (philip.waller@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1250ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BODYCOTE PLC -5.34% 558.5 Delayed Quote.-31.83%
FRESNILLO PLC 0.14% 854.4 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
FTSE 100 -1.27% 7332.12 Delayed Quote.0.56%
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL COMPANY -2.88% 22.94 Delayed Quote.-38.95%
GOLD 0.69% 1788.66 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -2.35% 1087.59 Real-time Quote.-5.17%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.65% 1047.86 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.31% 1495.17 Real-time Quote.2.54%
SILVER 0.38% 23.121 Delayed Quote.2.52%
Latest news "Economy"
01:15pFTX’s Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial
RE
01:13pFrugal retail clients prompt Accenture warning on weak consulting business
RE
01:12pColombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to 12% in majority decision
RE
01:09pItaly prosecutors seek trial for ex MPS top execs in bad loan probe
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers cut most oil rigs since September - Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pBoE to sell 9.75 bln pounds of QE gilts in Q1
RE
01:01pBank of Montreal raises C$2.6 billion in share sale to boost capital buffer
RE
12:58pFed could hold rates at peak into 2024, Daly signals
RE
12:57pSpot palladium falls over 5%…
RE
12:56pEurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Annual report for 2021/22
2Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
5Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS