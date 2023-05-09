0913 GMT - U.K. annual house price growth slowed to 0.1% in April, leaving house prices largely flat on-year according to the latest Halifax data, suggesting some stability has returned to the housing market, OnTheMarket.com Chief Executive Jason Tebb says. After mortgage rates soared in autumn amid unprecedented market uncertainty, this is welcome news with buyer and seller sentiment resilient as the busier spring market kicks into gear, Tebb says in a market comment. "While there may be another rise in interest rates this month and although inflation continues to exert pressure on household finances, there is an expectation that both are close to their peak, if not there already," Tebb says. Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon are down 1.0%, 0.7% and 0.6% respectively. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

MacFarlane Looks Well Positioned to Benefit From Industrial Market Recovery

0852 GMT - MacFarlane Group had a solid start to the year and is in a strong financial position, Shore Capital says in a note after the U.K. packaging company said it is on track to meet expectations for the full year. The company should be able to benefit from the recovery of industrial markets, including aerospace and defense, despite wider macroeconomic challenges, analysts Robin Speakman and Akhil Patel say. The stock trades at an unjustified discount to peers with similar industry qualities, they add. Shore has MacFarlane as a house stock. Shares slip 0.9% at 111 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Direct Line Might Have Room for Further Premium Increases

0845 GMT - Direct Line Insurance has had relative success in passing rising costs onto clients, eToro analyst Mark Crouch says ina note. Its move to protect margins was correct as it was slow to implement premium hikes last year, resulting in rising claims costs, and helps explain why its stock has performed so badly in the past 12 months, Crouch says. Although insurers can hike their premiums, there is always a limit to how much, and the company will have to perform a balancing act in the coming months, Crouch says. "Insurers tend to have sticky, recurring revenues and offer products that are essential, so there is perhaps scope for further premium increases," he says.Shares are down 5.7% at 155.60 pence.

