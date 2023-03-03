The FTSE 100 index closed Friday up 3.1% to 7947.11 points--in line with global peers--led by industrials stocks and miners on the back of increased optimism over China's economic recovery. "Today's best performers have been the likes of Glencore, Antofagasta, and Rio Tinto on the back of this morning's improvement in Chinese economic numbers, while on the downside today's weakness has resulted from disappointment over earnings numbers," CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. The online grocer Ocado lead the table with a 4.5% rise, followed by Persimmon and Legal & General, up 4% and 3.3%, respectively. Amid the top fallers, Pearson closed down 3.8% after reporting a cautious outlook as it sees a revenue drop by low-single digits in its higher-education division, Hewson adds.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Rightmove 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Confident in Further 2023 Growth

Rightmove PLC on Friday reported a 6.9% rise in 2022 pretax profit due to customer product uptake, price increases and growth, and said it was increasingly confident in continued revenue per advertiser growth in 2023.

Avation Swung to 1H Pretax Profit; Will Focus on Leasing Greener Aircraft

Avation PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 after booking lower costs, and that its future strategy will focus on leasing modern, low CO2 emissions, fuel-efficient aircraft.

Pearson 2022 Revenue, Profit Rose After Strong Momentum, Strategic Initiative Progress

Pearson PLC said Friday that pretax profit and revenue increased for 2022 after it saw strong momentum and progress on its strategic initiatives.

Enwell Says Ukraine Gas License Valid After Court Ruling

Enwell Energy PLC said Friday that the production license for its Ukrainian gas and condensate field remains valid after the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled in its favor on Feb. 23.

IMI 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Sees Higher Adjusted EPS for 2023

IMI PLC said Friday that pretax profit for 2022 rose as organic revenue increased in all three of its units and that it expects earnings per share to increase in 2023.

Cordel Appoints New CFO After Robert Lojszczyk Retires

Cordel Group PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Robert Lojszczyk has decided to retire and that Thouraya Walker has been appointed as his successor.

Duke Royalty's 3Q Recurring Cash Revenue Rose to New Record High

Duke Royalty Ltd. said Friday that its recurring cash revenue continued to grow to record levels in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and it expects further growth in the fourth quarter.

U.K. Semiconductor Designer Arm to Pursue US Listing in 2023

U.K. semiconductor designer Arm said Friday that it and SoftBank Group Corp. have agreed that a U.S.-only listing for Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company.

RBG Holdings Appoints Jon Divers as CEO

RBG Holdings PLC said Friday that current acting Chief Executive Officer Jon Divers has been appointed as CEO.

Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan in Remission From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Barclays PLC said Friday that Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan has completed treatment for non-hodgkin lymphoma and is now in remission.

MARKET TALK:

BAE Systems Set to See Step Up in Growth on Order Wins

1237 GMT - Bank of America expects "a strong step up in growth" from BAE Systems over the next four-to-five years as strong order wins over the last 18 months turn into revenue. BofA is encouraged by a still strong pipeline of opportunities, not currently in the backlog, it says. Opportunities that could materialize include Typhoon, land vehicles, ammo, MBDA and AUKUS. The U.S. bank sees BAE's acceleration going to 6% in 2024-25 from 3-5% growth in 2022. The U.K. defense-and-aerospace group is seen by BofA as a growth business with margin expansion and attractive capital allocation. The bank maintains its buy rating on the stock with a 1,015 pence/$48.82 price objective. (alistair.macdonald@wsj.com; @macdonaldajm)

Pearson's FY Matched Hopes, But Outlook Was Mixed

1110 GMT - Pearson's full-year results matched expectations, but the outlook was mixed, Barclays says. The education publisher's guidance for growth in its existing business in 2023 looked low, though longer-term margin forecasts were better, Barclays says. "It still expects much better growth in 2024 and 2025 and 2025 margin expectations move up a bit. Overall a somewhat mixed outlook," Barclays analysts say in a note. Shares are among the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, down 2%. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

IMI's 2023 EPS Target Is Above Expectations

1104 GMT - IMI PLC's 2023 adjusted EPS target of 111 pence is above market expectations and will drive upgrades, Jefferies analysts write in a research note. The U.K. specialist engineering company's 2022 earnings make for a good reading, as sales were in line and Ebitda was slightly ahead of consensus estimates, Jefferies says. "Management are executing well, the growth hub initiative outperformed again, and the outlook statement is positive," the analysts say. Jefferies keeps a buy rating and 1,583 pence price target on IMI. Shares are down 0.5% at 1,575.0 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Duke Royalty's 3Q Demonstrates Progress; Strong Positioning

1005 GMT - Duke Royalty has made further progress over its third quarter, and the recent signing of a new enlarged credit facility with Fairfax positions it well to continue growing and diversifying its portfolio of investments, Shore Capital says. The alternative capital solutions provider's long-term royalty finance product remains attractive to small-and-medium-sized privately-owned businesses who are seeking long-term capital solutions without the equity dilution and loss of control associated with a commitment from private equity, Shore analyst Gary Greenwood says in a research note. The company's outlook also implies it will generate recurring cash of GBP21.7 million for fiscal 2023, up nearly 50% on year, the investment group says. Shore retains its buy rating on Duke's stock. Shares are up 0.9% at 33.55 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

