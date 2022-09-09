FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Gains for Energy, Mining Stocks

The FTSE 100 on Friday closed the week up 1.4% on the back of gains for energy and mining stock, with investors putting the European Central Bank's latest interest rate hike behind them, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. The U.K. index's top risers were Centrica PLC, Anglo American PLC and Antofagasta PLC, which benefited from increasing crude and metal prices, according to Mr. Beauchamp.

Companies News:

Land Securities Chief Operating Officer to Step Down

Land Securities Group PLC said Friday that Chief Operating Officer Colette O'Shea will step down as director on Sept. 30, and step down from the COO role from March 31 after a transitional period.

---

Victoria Says Revenue, Earnings, Cashflow in Line With Views

Victoria PLC said Friday that revenue, earnings and cashflow since the start of fiscal 2023 were in line with consensus market expectations, and that management continues to successfully navigate through the current macroeconomic challenges.

---

B90 Holdings Raises GBP305,000 for Use Toward Organic Growth

B90 Holdings PLC said Friday that it has raised 305,000 pounds ($350,872) through a subscription, with the proceeds to be used toward working capital and to invest in marketing to support organic growth.

---

LSEG's Planned Acquisition of Quantile Provisionally Cleared by UK Regulator

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Friday provisionally cleared the London Stock Exchange Group PLC's planned 274 million pound ($315.2 million) acquisition of Quantile Group Ltd. following an in-depth review of the deal.

---

ASOS Sees FY 2022 Sales, Profit in Line With Market Views

ASOS PLC said Friday that it expects sales and profit for fiscal 2022 to be in the range of market expectations, but warned that sales in August were weaker than expected.

---

XP Factory Sees 1H Revenue Significantly Rising; Acquires Cardiff Site

XP Factory PLC said Friday that it expects first half revenue to significantly grow on-year, and it has acquired Boom Battle Bar Cardiff Ltd. for an enterprise value of 2.2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

---

Europa Oil & Gas Secures GBP1 Mln Loan Facility

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC said on Friday that it has secure a 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) loan facility with Union Jack Oil PLC for liquidity purposes.

---

Computacenter 1H Pretax Profit Fell Due to Strong Base Effect

Computacenter PLC said Friday that first-half pretax profit fell as the prior-year figure was strong due to Covid-19 and supply shortages for IT equipment altering customer buying behaviors in 2020 and 2021.

---

Manolete to Report a GBP5 Mln 1H Pretax Loss on Adverse Ruling, Cases Review

Manolete Partners PLC said Friday that it expects to report a pretax loss of around 5 million pounds ($5.8 million) for the first half of fiscal 2023, mostly stemming from the adjustment of unrealized revenue and profit.

---

Gear4Music Lowers FY 2023 View Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis, Hot Summer

Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC said Friday that it has lowered its expectations for fiscal 2023 amid the cost-of-living crisis and unusually hot weather across Europe.

---

AssetCo Seeks Stakeholder Approval to Repurchase 10% of Share Capital

AssetCo PLC said Friday that it intends to seek approval from shareholders for the authority to make market purchases of its shares representing up to 10% of its issued share capital, or around 9.7 million pounds ($11.2 million).

---

Hardide to Raise GBP500,000 in Share Issue for Near-Term Cash Needs

Hardide PLC said Friday that it intends to raise around 500,000 pounds ($575,200) in a share placing and subscription to satisfy near-term cash requirements, though it will require further capital.

---

Insig AI FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened, Sees Further Revenue Increase

Insig AI PLC said Friday that pretax loss for the fiscal 2022 nearly tripled as the company booked higher costs, and that it expects revenue to increase from the second half of the new fiscal year.

---

Argo Blockchain Enters Hosting Services Agreement, Will Get 25% of Profits

Argo Blockchain PLC said Friday that it has entered a strategic hosting services agreement with an undisclosed third party, receiving 25% of net profits from Bitcoin mined by hosted mining machines.

---

London Security 1H Pretax Profit Fell as Inflation Pushed up Costs

London Security PLC said Friday that first-half pretax profit fell after it booked higher costs due to inflation pressures, and that rising prices have hurt business confidence.

---

Wise PLC Shareholders' Valar Funds Cut Stake Below 3%

Wise PLC said Friday that certain Valar funds managed by James Fitzgerald and Andrew McCormack have reduced their shareholding in the company to below 3% of its issued share capital.

