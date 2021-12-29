Log in
News: Latest News
FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Omicron Variant Optimism

12/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.7% Wednesday despite the high rate of new Covid-19 cases in the U.K. due to the Omicron variant. The index benefited from gains boosted by optimism that the new but widely spread coronavirus variant won't require severe restrictions. 

 
Companies News:

Anglo American Is in Talks With Vale to Develop Serpentina Iron-Ore Resource in Brazil

Anglo American PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks with Vale SA to jointly develop Vale's Serpentina iron-ore resource in Brazil.

---

AstraZeneca, Ionis Agree on Deal to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that it has secured a development and commercialization agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. for eplontersen.

---

Iofina Expects to Meet 2H Crystalline Iodine Production Target

Iofina PLC said Wednesday that it will meet its second-half crystalline iodine production target, and that demand for iodine and iodine derivatives remains strong.

---

Northern Bear Subsidiary Gets Court Notice of GBP1.9 Mln Engie Regeneration Claim

Northern Bear PLC said Wednesday that its Springs Roofing Ltd. subsidiary has received notice of formal court proceedings regarding a claim by Engie Regeneration (FHM) Ltd. of 1.9 million pounds ($2.6 million).

---

Phoenix Global Resources' Shareholder Extends Loan Repayment Date

Phoenix Global Resources PLC said Wednesday that its major shareholder has agreed to extend the repayment date on the bridging facility to Dec. 31, 2022.

---

Sound Energy Shares Rise on Loan-Financing Deal

Shares in Sound Energy PLC rose 20% on Wednesday after the company said that it has signed an $18 million loan note financing deal, as required as part of the previously-announced sales contract with Afriquia Gaz SA.

---

Cadence Minerals Shares Soar After Deal for JV to Take Full Ownership of Brazil Iron-Ore Project

Shares in Cadence Minerals PLC rose 36% in early trade Wednesday after it said it has reached an agreement for its joint venture with Indo Sino Trade Pte. to take full ownership of the Amapa iron-ore project in Brazil.

---

Cora Gold Expects to Complete Mali Project Definitive Feasibility Study by End-1H 2022

Cora Gold Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects to finalize the definitive feasibility study for the Sanankoro project in Mali by the end of the first half of 2022, and then move to permitting and financing to bring the project to the construction stage.

---

United Oil & Gas Shares Jump After Positive Drilling Results in Egypt

Shares in United Oil & Gas PLC were up 11% in early trade Wednesday after the company said that drilling of the Al Jahraa-13 development well in the Abu Sennan license onshore Egypt has confirmed results in line with expectations. 

 
Market Talk:

Delays at Fresnillo's Juanicipio Mine JV Shouldn't Affect Long-Term Value -- Market Talk

0949 GMT - The delay in the commissioning of the Juanicipio gold-and-silver mine in Mexico, in which Fresnillo is operator with a 56% interest, shouldn't affect the long-term value of the project Berenberg says. The German brokerage adds that Fresnillo should be able to back charge the cost of processing material through its operations to the joint venture, which should be incrementally positive from a cash-flow perspective. Shares are down 0.9% at 885.0 pence.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1221ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.08% 3028 Delayed Quote.25.41%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.57% 8660 Delayed Quote.17.57%
CADENCE MINERALS PLC 37.18% 26.75 Delayed Quote.34.48%
CORA GOLD LIMITED 6.01% 9.7 Delayed Quote.7.65%
ENGIE 0.18% 13.148 Real-time Quote.4.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.21% 6.4557 Delayed Quote.0.65%
FRESNILLO PLC -2.35% 872 Delayed Quote.-20.94%
FTSE 100 0.66% 7420.69 Delayed Quote.14.11%
IOFINA PLC 15.79% 16.5 Delayed Quote.9.62%
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -0.96% 29.9276 Delayed Quote.-46.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.02% 78.29 Delayed Quote.52.71%
NORTHERN BEAR PLC -3.01% 64.5 Delayed Quote.38.54%
PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC -0.68% 4.36 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
SILVER -0.78% 22.814 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
SOUND ENERGY PLC 6.12% 2.6 Delayed Quote.71.33%
VALE S.A. -2.72% 76.8 End-of-day quote.-12.18%
WTI -0.66% 75.589 Delayed Quote.57.36%
HOT NEWS